How does dehydration harm your body?

07/07/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The weather forecast for this weekend announces a significant rise in temperatures. And when the heat tightens our health it can suffer if we do not maintain good hydration levels.

The Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) warns that high temperatures favor the development of dehydration and have serious consequences on our health, especially among the elderly, children and people with heart failure.

It may interest you: How do heat waves damage our body?

The dehydration It occurs when our body uses or loses more fluid than is ingested. The lack of water and fluids makes it difficult for our body to perform normal functions and not replenishing them in time will dehydrate us.

Beware of children and the elderly

As a general rule, thirst is the indicator that we need water. But on some occasions and in certain age groups this need can go unnoticed for various reasons.

In the case of old people It must be taken into account that, over the years, fluid control is lost due to a decrease in the stimulation of thirst, sometimes accompanied by a decrease in kidney function due to sclerosis or aging.

In addition, these people do not usually manifest their symptoms until the process is highly developed, which aggravates their condition.

“Good hydration in the elderly improves cardiovascular and kidney functions, prevents constipation and favors mental health and muscle tone”, explains Dr. Alfonso Varela Román.

Another group to pay special attention to during the hottest days are children, since they need more water in their body, 65% of their total weight, and in many cases they are unable to express that they are thirsty, which can lead to the appearance of diarrhea.

And, as the cardiologist warns, “diarrhea in children is one of the main causes of infant dehydration and is responsible for 54% of infant mortality in the world.”

Also people with heart failure and some other chronic diseases should exercise caution when the heat is on.

From the Spanish Heart Society remember that these types of patients should not exercise outdoors in conditions of high heat and humidity, because their heart has a lower reserve capacity for remove heat from the body and it can be overloaded.

Also, don’t forget that many people with heart failure take diuretics to control fluid levels in the body.

«In these cases, an adjustment in the taking of these medications is recommended so that the body water is not excessively eliminated in times of heat and humidity. These patients can suffer heat exhaustion and heat stroke simply by sitting in a house or car without air conditioning or by being in the sun for too long on very hot days, ”warns Dr. Varela Román.

But we must not forget that anyone can suffer from dehydration. In the young and middle-aged, the most common causes of dehydration are acute or chronic loss due to sweating caused by heat and physical exercise.

If, under normal conditions, each person loses more than half a liter of waterWhen the ambient temperature rises or you do significant physical exercise, these losses can rise up to a liter and a half, then causing a dehydration picture that must be compensated with the intake of water or fluids that contain the electrolytes that are usually lost accompanying it.

Symptoms of dehydration

The discomfort or symptoms of dehydration begin with a feeling of tiredness, dizziness, low blood pressure, tachycardia, followed by muscle contractures or cramps, and seizures may appear, entry into a coma or total loss of consciousness and in extreme cases cause death.

But these symptoms can vary according to age and identifying them early is essential.

Warning signs in infants and young children are:

Dry mouth and tongue Baby cries without tears Diaper is dry for more than three hours Sunken eyes and cheeks Fontanelle (the soft part of the head) appears sunken

In older people the symptoms can be:

Need to drink excessively Infrequent urination Dark-colored urine Confusion

Dehydration affects intellectual performance

Water is present in cells that constitute all our organs and also in liquids such as blood, urine or bile. That is why it is estimated that the daily need for fluids is approximately two liters.

In this sense, it should be noted that various studies show that Spaniards do not stand out for having good hydration.

An example of this is the study carried out by Millward Brown, ‘Drinks, motivations and hydration‘, which states that 36% of Spaniards claim to consume less liquid than recommended, this situation being more aggravating in men, whose percentage rises to 43%.

In addition, good hydration not only influences the body, but also the mind. Recently it has been observed that dehydration causes a contraction of brain tissue that is associated with an increase in ventricular volume, negatively affecting the response of our brain to intellectual activity.

Thus, mental processes such as memory, learning or attention span can decrease due to lack of fluids, especially when the body suffers losses of more than 2%.

“Being well hydrated is essential to maintain good health, since without doing any physical activity our body loses between two and three liters of fluid a day,” emphasizes Dr. Román.

So, «to prevent heat from damaging our health, from the FEC we recommend constant hydration even if you do not feel thirsty “, concludes the expert.