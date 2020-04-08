Normally the pre-draft process for NBA franchises has several very definite steps. After looking at the best prospects all year long, the March Madness marks the end of the university season and the beginning of formal contacts with the young people, who interview each other, go to the facilities of the interested teams and show up at the Combine and other events to raise your stock.

However, this year everything will be different because of the coronavirus and the routines of the franchises will change dramatically. Just as Yahoo reports via NBCS Sports, they have spoken with several executives of the important teams and they all agree that the contingency plan will change their opinion a lot, also taking into account that they will not know when the draft is carried out and if the season will be completed. or not.

NBA decision-makers prepare for a draft unlike any other https://t.co/9mA3bPouMW pic.twitter.com/X9Cd7mazgJ – Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) April 8, 2020

An executive from the Eastern conference said that “for us, the most important thing is the medical record” and that the impossibility of personally analyzing the players “is difficult, because we must believe the agent and he has motivations after this.” In addition, not being able to interview the players personally is also complicated because “it is our chance to meet the person behind the player,” said another Western conference executive.

Finally, another executive from the East stated that “this class of the draft is not good” since “last year there were almost ten possible All-Stars and this year only a couple. That, added to not having all the information we would want makes it even more difficult. ” Another executive from the West agreed and said “it is a bad draft, so there will be many big mistakes because the teams will not have all the information. Having a late pick is not the worst thing in the world this year ”he closed.

.