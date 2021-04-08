How does chlorine in the pool damage my hair?

Chlorine It is usually used in the pool to prevent germs from appearing. While this chemical helps keep germs at bay, it can also cause hair problems and the skin, such as dryness and irritation. If the exposure is prolonged and frequent, the hair that has been dyed or bleached will be more susceptible to drying out and breaking due to the porosity left by these treatments.

How Chlorine Affects Hair

Hair can become dry and brittle if exposed to chlorine. To get to this condition, you have to be exposed to high concentrations of this chemical and for a long time.

If to this is added the sunlight, the cocktail is already served so that the hair is damaged. In the case of hair that has been dyed blonde or that have been bleached, these are prone to change color, acquiring a greenish hue.

Chlorine in swimming pools can cause damage to your hair and skin. Photo: Pixabay

This phenomenon happens because the products that are used to bleach the hair can damage the cuticle. This causes them to become more porous and to be damaged by other agents.

This means that it is not the chlorine itself that causes the hair has a greenish hueHowever, when they come into contact with the chemical elements of these products, especially if they have metals such as iron or copper, when they come into contact with water they oxidize.

Thus, this problem occurs that affects many people with colored hair. That’s right, prolonged exposure to a pool whose water contains chlorine can cause dryness and discoloration in colored hair.

How to avoid it

If you like to go to the pool and you don’t want your skin and hair to dry out, then you should avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and chlorinated water. This, in itself, is difficult, since you are supposed to have fun.

To protect hair, use a swimming cap while you’re in the pool. In this way, your hair will stay insulated and dry.

But if you don’t have one, then after getting out of the water, take a shower to clean your skin and hair from chlorine.

To protect your skin, use sunscreen immediately after showering. At home, use shampoo and moisturizer according to your hair type. You should do the same to prevent the skin from drying out.

Can pool water aggravate skin problems?

For those with skin problems, pool water can cause dryness and irritation. It is advisable not to expose yourself for a long time to water or the sun.

In the case of people who have psoriasisThe same can also happen, but to a lesser extent. In fact, in a controlled environment, both on the beach and in a pool, it will do you good to control the outbreak.

On the other hand, it is important to ask constant maintenance to the pool to eliminate residues and control the pH of the water, which also influences the skin as well as the hair.

You may also like:

6 tricks to cut your hair from home

5 home remedies with aloe vera to strengthen your hair