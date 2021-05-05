How does Biden declare war on “coyotes” for profits from crossing immigrants across the border?



Several corporations, including the Border Patrol, participate in a new operation against “coyotes.”

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The first three months of the president’s government Joe biden They have not been easy in immigration matters, due to an increase in the arrival of unaccompanied children and the irregular crossing of people across the border.

Although the arrival and retention of minors without their parents decreased by 84% from March to April, the authorities remain on alert and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a new strategy to try to stop the “coyotes”, who are paid to cross these children, despite the risks posed by the trip from Central America and, in some cases, literally throwing them from the top of the border wall .

“Transnational criminal organizations profit from human life, with devastating consequences,” said the secretary. Alexander Mayorkas in late April, when he launched the new DHS strategy. “With the help of our federal and foreign partners, our goal is to cut off access to those profits by denying these criminals the ability to participate in travel, commerce and finance in the United States.”

The strategy will be to try to block all facets in the logistics of human trafficking, considered this way because of the payment it includes, so financial transactions will also be attacked.

An example of the danger posed by these people was documented off the coast of San Diego, California, where at least three people died and 27 more were injured in the wreck of a boat in terrible condition to try to enter the U.S.

The new DHS effort is the Operation Sentinel, which is coordinated by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the State Department, the FBI and the DEA.

“Smuggling operations continue to lie and exploit vulnerable populations to promote their criminal enterprise; the health and safety of migrants is not a priority in their lucrative ambition, ”he said. Troy Miller, who performs CBP commissioner functions. “This operation is designed to disrupt all facets of the logistics network of these criminal organizations.”

The new Operation Sentinel team intends to map organization networks; identify its members, associates and assets, to be able to bring them to American justice.

“Transnational criminal organizations pose significant dangers to migrants, as they not only seek to profit from their exploitation, but also have little regard for their well-being, exposing them to violent encounters, injury and death,” authorities said.

They added that these criminal groups, some of whom may be part of cartels, commit sexual assaults, human trafficking and the abandonment of vulnerable migrants, including children.

In fiscal year 2020, the Border Patrol located 250 migrants who died during their journey., since they were abandoned by “coyotes” to whom they paid up to $ 10,000 dollars – according to a report by Rand Corporation – under the promise of reaching the United States.

There are immigrants in the US who pay these people to transport their children, but are unaware that they may face legal and immigration problems when trying to fix their papers, lawyers warned.