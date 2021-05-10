How does a pool table cost 250,000 euros? Bugatti has the answer

If you have run out of options to choose from the wide collection of products from Bugatti To express your love for the award-winning French manufacturer, now you can get a pool table with the matching Bugatti shield and place it in the garage next to your Veyron and Chiron, or next to your helicopter, your ship or wherever you want. Because in truth, if you have the 250,000 euros you need to acquire it, looking for a site will not be a problem.

For starters, it is as stylish and carefully constructed as its vehicles. One system even keeps the table level when you travel on the yacht. It has been created by hand by IXO (Iconic Xtrem Objects), a company of Spanish origin founded in 2007 specialized in carbon compounds. Logically, the table has been created almost entirely from carbon fiber and billet aluminum (hardened aluminum containing magnesium and silicon), and it looks as special as cars equipped with the Ettore Bugatti badge.

Other outstanding materials include an aluminum and titanium structure at the bottom, stainless steel pockets lined in leather, attached to the table with titanium hardware and engraved with the Molsheim signature logo. There are also special drawers for all accessories, including a complete set of billiard balls Aramith Tournament in a Bugatti signed leather case made of anodized, brushed and machined aluminum. You can also find the production number of your specific table in a drawer.

Carbon fiber is also present in the wall mount, which has a 13-inch touch screen to keep track of scores. The anodized aluminum ends of the carbon fiber cleats have been designed to match that of the buttons inside the Chiron. Other accessories include a dimmable carbon fiber ceiling light, an anodized aluminum chalk box, a cleaning brush, and a luxurious USB stick with photos and videos showing how the pool table was made.

And since you can’t play pool decently on a table that’s not level, Bugatti has made sure it’s not a problem, even if you’re playing offshore. This pool table can optionally be equipped with a “Servo-driven system” whose gyro sensor will automatically adjust the legs to level the table when a change in stability is detected. On a day with waves it can be very practical. Adjustments happen in just five milliseconds and don’t generate any vibration, so if you fail, it’s not the captain’s fault.

“When we started to develop the project ‘Bugatti Pool Table’We knew that we had to be different and excel in all areas to be extraordinary. At IXO, good is never enough. We strive for perfection and the highest quality in all aspects, and that is a moving target, “he says. Pedro Sanchez, director of IXO. “Nothing has been spared, everything has been risked, everything has been sacrificed. I really feel that all our creations have a soul. We have poured our hearts into them ”, adds the Spaniard.

“It is a pleasure to work with a partner who reflects the qualities of Bugatti. Through our shared values, we can be sure that the Bugatti pool table will be made of very high quality materials, that the limited production standard will be very high, and that the technology used is advanced. We only choose the best partners to represent our famous brand. We know that IXO will meet the same benchmarks that we expect at our Atelier in Molsheim ”, he declares Stephan winkelmann, CEO of Bugatti.

According to Bugatti, this pool table meets the standards of an equivalent table for professional tournaments. Each is adorned with a unique plaque displaying the Bugatti logo and a limited edition number that further highlights their exclusivity. Ixo will only make 30 of these pool tables with Bugatti license, including five in 2021. The price of the aforementioned, as we said at the beginning of the article, starts at a very modest 250,000 euros, including accessories, and the first deliveries will reach your customers in June.

Source: Bugatti

Photo gallery:

Photos