How does a lap in Gran Turismo compare to one in real life?

It would be a lie to say that fiction surpasses reality, but it is also true that the digital world and the real world are becoming more even. Undefined aspects such as sensations are still a long way from being replicated, if such a milestone is ever reached. However, quantifiable aspects such as those used in a simulation game can be perceived very close to real life.

In the world of automotive enthusiasts, Great tourism It has been a reference in this sector. The racing video game developed by Polyphony Digital It stands out above all for its infinity of vehicles and circuits available to the fan. Since 1998, many of us have put hours and hours into the popular simulator. On the eve of Gran Turismo 7 landing, Will, the owner of a Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk.VII) wanted to check in Gran Turismo Sport how much the difference of a real lap and one with the PlayStation.

The chosen circuit is that of Dry Lagoon –Currently WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca–, located in Monterey, California, United States. The main track is 3,602 meters long, and the fastest lap achieved on the track is 1 ‘05.78 ”, achieved by Marc Gene piloting the Ferrari f2003 of Formula 1 in private tests of the Italian company; being a private test, it is not taken into account as an official record (1 ‘07.72 ”). Broadly speaking, it can be said that it is a fairly complete and exciting track.

Regarding the Golf GTI By Will, the seventh generation of the iconic compact came with the same powertrain as the current model – and the fifth and sixth iterations – that is, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 230 hp and 350 Nm. In this case, it is associated with a six-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic gearbox that sends all the energy from the block to the front axle. His file declares a race from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 248 km / h, enough to set a good time on the track.

The first thing we can highlight are the images. Gran Turismo Sport looks with crisp, fluid graphics and track scan It is the closest thing to a representation of Laguna Seca from real life that one can find. And that’s part of the appeal of these simulation racing games, which can look like what they’re actually projecting without having to get off the couch. However, the dynamics of the car are perceived differently, with a virtual Golf GTI with a lot of understeer or magical grip points that avoid throwing you into the pozzolana.

With the exception of turn one, taking a much tighter line during the actual lap, the lines around the circuit hold up quite well in both experiences. Will declares in the description of the video that the tune-up of his digital equivalent is the most similar to that of his car at 1: 1 scale. He also states that, normally, he usually does a time of 1 minute and between 44 and 45 seconds, whereas in real life he is sure that he could manage to stop the stopwatch at the 1 ’45 “ making a flawless lap.

Before anyone gets excited stating that Gran Turismo perfectly replicates the entire environment, it is fair to mention that video games, no matter how much simulation they contain, they do not reflect the same element of fear. There is no option to restart when you crash in reality, the kind that will harm you, your car and your savings. Let’s say we all put more value behind a screen, but even with those, we are still excited to see to what extent video games can bridge the gap between the virtual and the real world.

Source: Will L

Via: YouTube