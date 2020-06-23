After the last Bitcoin halving we attended weeks ago, many experts wonder what will happen to the most popular cryptocurrency on the planet. While some predict that its value could continue to drop, others believe that it is only gathering strength to rise as never before. But, beyond these speculations, it is always good to review how each bitcoin cycle four years.

In general terms, we could say that since its inception, investment in Bitcoins has been profitable for those who bet on it. But, as always, everything will depend on getting in and out at the right time. To achieve this, it is necessary to know how this market moves.

Some conclusions of the Bitcoin cycle

If we take a quick look at how the Bitcoin price works, we will be able to obtain interesting extractions. A kind of phases, every 12 months, to which we must pay attention. The following:

Phase 1: exponential maximums

In this first phase, the price of Bitcoin rises, reaching new historical maximums with great probability. Investors go through a state of euphoria and are less afraid of losing money. As everyone sees the value go up, it keeps buying for quite a while. It is also called the overcoming phase, because the maximum known so far can be left behind.

Phase 2: correction

Once that ceiling is pierced, interest in Bitcoin gradually declines. Or, rather, it decreases the number of people who can acquire it at its new value. The excessive optimism in the market opens the way to a period in which everything is measured much more. There may be some marked setbacks.

Phase 3: accumulation and recovery

After a correction like the one we mentioned before, the maximum drop occurs, in which only those people who seek bargains intervene. Nobody accumulates currency unless it is through very low prices. So little by little a new demand begins to emerge. If you want to make a lot of money, you have to enter this market during phase 3, with the depressed price.

Phase 4: continued

The fourth and last phase comes to confirm that Bitcoin begins to recover little by little. Normally the new lows that will be maintained in the future are marked here, and the demand grows slowly.

The halving effect

Every four years, a halving occurs, as the halving of Bitcoin is called. More precisely, the amount of new Bitcoins that are created every 10 minutes is cut in half, producing a shock among investors. Weeks ago, Bitcoin’s third all-time reduction took place, reducing the block reward from 12.5 Bitcoin every 10 minutes to 6.25 Bitcoin.

Needless to say, that directly affects the forecasts of buyers and sellers, even months before and after the halving occurs. However, it is fair to point out that after an almost immediate stabilization after a small drop after halving, Bitcoin has recovered exponentially, giving rise to phase 1 after overcoming phase 4 in which we find ourselves.

This would mean that the price of Bitcoin could skyrocket over the next year. Some specialists predict that it could reach maximums of $ 20,000. And that would produce a level of excitement in the market enough for the next downturn not to place it below a very juicy $ 14,000. If we consider that currently its price is just below $ 10,000 and always taking into account this Bitcoin cycle, this could be a great time to invest in such a currency.

