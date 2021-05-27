How do zombies have sex? Zack Snyder explains it to us

Share

Director Zack Snyder wanted to put an interesting spin on zombie mythology in his Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

Attention SPOILERS. Funny thing about Army of the Dead (Army of the Dead) from Netflix is that there are 4 types of zombies. Those who are in the sun and have been parched, those who are indoors and are like wintering waiting for some stimulus, the Alphas who are faster, stronger and smarter than normal and the leader named Zeus (Richard Cetrone) who has caused everything and can control the rest. Another interesting aspect is that they have not infested Las Vegas, but have created a kingdom. So Zack snyder It has changed many aspects of everything we knew about the undead.

But Zack snyder He always wants to go further and has raised sex between zombies, even the queen is pregnant, although they cut off her head and lose the baby.

This is how the director himself explains it:

“I think some zombie love happened, a sweet zombie sex act. I don’t know if it was sweet. It was probably quite aggressive. ” Zack Snyder explained in a recent interview. “My theory is that the zombies in our movie are working to avoid needing a human host to procreate their species, so to speak. That is the definitive evolution. They are better than us. I think that’s the fun part of the genre. They are no longer destroying their environment. They are not fighting each other. They are less bad for everyone. They are less toxic. Unless you come across them, and then the situation is not so good. “

“We had a blast asking ourselves all those questions. Even the zombie baby was something we debated for a while. ” Zack Snyder added. But as far as I’m concerned, the zombie baby was great for a variety of reasons, and one of them was that it tests you, it pushes you. You think you know what the genre is ”.

Did you like the movie Army of the Dead? Leave us your comments below.

Share