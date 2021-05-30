How do you wash an 18.6 million euro McLaren F1? (+ video)

The answer may well be “very carefully”. This supercar is the most valuable youngtimer in the world, and when one of its 106 manufactured units changes hands, it is news. The market value of McLaren F1 It has been in the eight figures for years, and it continues to grow continuously. It is one of the most special cars ever created, and knowing its incredible historical relevance, it is logical that its owners pamper it with great dedication. However, that extreme pampering is not incompatible with enjoyment, and after enjoyment, the machine has to take a good bath.

The owner of this spectacular McLaren F1 drove it from the UK to the Spa circuit, did a few laps, and drove it back. After the little trip, the car went straight to Topaz Detailing, one of the best-known detailing workshops in the world, openly specialized in top-of-the-range cars. It is where you take your car to be washed, if your car is a Bugatti Chiron. After rinsing, the car rims are washed with a rim cleaner, and the decontamination phase is carried out, using a degreaser that does not damage the paint or its lacquer.

The car had insects, stains on the bodywork and traces of firewood on the tires. Nothing special.

The most encrusted dirt is removed with brushes, and the car is washed by hand, with wool cloths, designed not to produce micro-scratches in its paint. After washing, drying by hand completes the process, leaving the car absolutely sparkling. This is a relatively straightforward wash, but its cost may have been around four figures. A full detailing on a car like the McLaren F1 can go into the six figures, if it includes paint correction, ceramic coating and other labor-intensive treatments.

It’s like giving your car the expensive car wash program, when it comes to comparing purchasing power.

