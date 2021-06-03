How do you turn metal into glass on the International Space Station?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a gigantic orbiting laboratory and is home to thousands of experiments in microgravity. The most striking, though not entirely new, is the one that turns metals into glass. It is carried out jointly between the United States and Japan

For this experiment a Electrostatic Levitation Furnace developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The news at this time is that NASA will send “superglass” to the ISS on a new SpaceX flight, for application in this research.

According to what the US space agency explained, the test aims to “develop a wide variety of technologies” and promote an industry capable of generating $ 300 billion worldwide.

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace in operation | Image: Wccftech

The Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) is an instrument that melts raw materials such as metal alloys, which are subsequently “super cooled” and turned into glass. The joint experiment between NASA and JAXA investigates the melting and subsequent solidification of materials, without using a container.

This can be done by taking advantage of the microgravity environment of the International Space Station. By not needing a deposit potential contamination that may affect the properties of the metal is eliminated. According to Wccftech, the results of these studies could be applied to the development of fuel and control rods for reactors. It would even be key to advancing nuclear propulsion

With the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace, aspects such as the density and melting point of the material can be recorded. Once the analysis is finished, the extreme cooling is carried out, which results in the creation of the glass.

SpaceX’s twenty-second launch to the International Space Station is not only intended to deliver “super glass.” The cargo also includes items needed for experiments on human kidney tissues, new solar panels and crop growth.

Read this too …