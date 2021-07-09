How do you start a Porsche 917? Spoiler: not easy or simple (+ video)

Be careful, when you are a billionaire and can buy your own Porsche 917, this graphic document will come in handy. We normally do not pay attention to the process of starting a car, which today is limited to pressing a button. However, in the cars of yesteryear it was a much more methodical, laborious and complex process. And more, if we are talking about a racing car. From Lanzante they teach us starting the turbocharged twelve-cylinder boxer engine of a Porsche 917K. You never know when you may need this information.

The first step is check that the oil level is correct in the tank – it is a dry sump lubrication car. If it is cold, we must heat the oil to about 60 degrees, plugging the car oil heater to the current. After that, we have to activate electric current in the car, using two switches, one in the passenger compartment and the other in the engine compartment. Then you have to activate both fuel pumps and the ignition coils on the race car’s own dashboard.

It is a thorough and methodical process, but it is not as complex as it might seem.

On the engine itself, we have to remove the protection covers from the fan and the intake trumpets. Although the car has a choke, Lanzante says that it is easy to drown the engine if we spend “pulling the air”, and therefore, apply a small jet of brake cleaner to each intake horn. After turning the key, the engine starts very quickly, and must be kept at a speed lower than 2,000 rpm until it reaches operating temperature. Good things, as the saying goes, are made to wait.