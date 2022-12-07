How do you qualify for ACP?   

The new broadband subsidy program that the FCC just announced is called the “Affordable Connectivity Program,” or ACP for short. It’s a service of the Universal Service Fund, which used to be called the E-rate program.

To reduce America’s digital gap, the FCC developed this program. The digital divide is a term used for when people don’t have access or can’t afford access to broadband or high-speed internet.

This subsidy program provides a discount on broadband service. The subsidy program provides affordable broadband service to eligible households. This program works in the same way as many government subsidised programs. You will have to fill out paperwork and document your income.

Once you do that, the FCC will determine whether or not you’re eligible for the ACP facility services Get a discount

What is ACP?

According to the state, The Affordable Connectivity program will reimburse broadband internet providers up to a specified amount.

For example, if your household qualifies for this program and you don’t have an internet connection already, a provider may pay part of what it would cost to subscribe to their service for you.

What are the steps to become eligible?

Eligible households have incomes below 200% according to the Federal Poverty Guidelines. If you are earning $24,257/year (or less) according to the current guidelines, then you could be eligible.

You don’t necessarily need to be on federal assistance like food stamps, but you need to be in that kind of income bracket.

All applicants should fulfill at least one of the following criteria.

It is necessary that your home be located in an area with no broadband internet, such as fiber, cable, or DSL.

You do not currently subscribe to broadband internet.

For reasons such as internet outage or inability to access wireline broadband service, you are not able to subscribe to broadband internet.

You live in an area with broadband speeds up to 50 MBPS downstream and 100 Mbps downstream.



Only customers living within the United States are eligible for ACP. It doesn’t matter what state you live in, just that you’re a resident of the US.

What are the restrictions on ACP Program participation?

The program is not available to US residents, unlike the previous mention. Because the Universal Service Fund funds this program, it is not available for anyone else than internet service.

You can’t use the ACP facility services to pay for a real internet connection, just one piece of it.

What’s Not Covered by the ACP?

There are some things the ACP does not cover.

Wireless connections, such as mobile hotspots or wireless internet.);

Cable;

VoIP phones and home phones generally;

Satellite.

ISP charges to install and charge for equipment

Sign Up

The Affordable Connectivity program is only available to those who are eligible. You must have a household income below the Federal Poverty Guidelines, as mentioned above.

If you don’t already have an active connection or aren’t sure, check your eligibility You can apply to this program by providing some information

The income of your household and the size of it.

Your zip code (optional).

Based on the information you provide, your service provider will let you know if you’re eligible for the ACP. Your provider will help you enroll in the program if you’re eligible.

Before applying for this program, you won’t have to pay anymore than what you were already paying for internet service. This program will not be available to those who have an active internet connection. You’ll have to find other ways to get lower prices on your internet service.

Final Thoughts

If you’re not eligible, the website will also provide you with some suggestions for other programs that may help you get broadband internet in your area.