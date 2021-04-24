How do you make an appointment to go to the ITV?

The reservation of the day and time to go to pass the ITV can be done comfortably online or by phone. We tell you how …

April 24, 2021 (08:30 CET)

The ITV will control real consumption and emissions, even checking what energy your car drives. Photo: AECA-ITV.

When you buy a motorcycle or a car, one of the issues to consider is save the date in which he would have to pass the obligatory Y corresponding ITV. Yes, in the case of two-wheeled vehicles, you must also go to this technical inspection to check that the motorcycle is in perfect condition to be driven. Of course, with that acquisition you should expect 4 years to pass the ITV after said registration. If you successfully pass this first exam, the following checks will be every two years.

Appointment

Of course, and not only because of the fact of being in a State of Alarm due to the pandemic, you always have to make an appointment in advance to go now to pass the ITV. It is useless to show up unexpectedly to have a review done. Only in some authorized centers it is not required to request an appointment by phone or by email. But, in this case what works before being attended is keep a rigorous queue. Therefore, if one does not want to wait hours, it is best to have that hour already taken.

Before choosing the best day and time to pass the ITV, you have to look at the due date of said inspection. In other words, when, yes or yes, this procedure must be passed in order to comply with the regulations and legality on the road.

Necessary documents

It is not difficult to make an appointment for the ITV either through the computer or the telephone. It is enough to have a series of data that will be requested when making the reservation on the selected date. The most normal thing, although this sometimes varies according to the center that manages the technical inspection of vehicles, is that what is requested is the vehicle registration number; as well as the data of the driver of the same.

A man makes an appointment for the ITV by phone. Source: iStock / sturti

If it is a question of going to this exam a second time, since the first one was not passed successfully due to a failure, it is usually not necessary to make an appointment to return. In these types of situations, you go directly to the establishment without forgetting, yes, that previous report that certified the error.

Cancel or modify the appointment

In the same way that it is easy to request a prior appointment to appear at the ITV on the scheduled day, once you have this you can also cancel or change the day of the reservation. It is done with the same procedure with which it would have been carried out in the first place, over the Internet or by phone. Once done, that day and that hour that from that moment are free can be occupied by another driver who suits him well.

Be that as it may, what one cannot forget is comply with this mandatory procedure according to the regulations of the General Directorate of Traffic. If an agent stops the driver driving a vehicle, in this case a motorcycle or car that has not passed the ITV when it was due, risks having to pay a fine of about 200 euros.