Knowing which fruit or vegetable to choose when you go to the supermarket is very difficult when you are inexperienced or you are starting to live alone, so we bring you some tricks that will help you a lot. Read: WhatsApp will stop working on these devices

One experience that has happened to most men is that we made a mistake when choosing lettuce and mistakenly took cabbage, and found out when we got home.

But now we will talk about how to choose vegetables and fruits for their maturity, and have food to eat right away.

Tomato

Read: Consumer confidence plunges in April

Read: AMLO asks IP to share losses in electricity

Something that we struggle with a little sometimes is in the tomato, this is ripe when it is very red and a little watery or it feels that it is very “juicy”. If you notice that it is green or very hard, it is not yet ready for broths or sauces.

Tomato.

Avocado

A trick that went viral on the net a few weeks ago is that you can tell that the avocado is ripe by checking the stem of the fruit. If this one is yellow it is that it is in its ideal point, if it is brown it is because it is past and if it is green it is because it is hard, but good to be used in the week.

Avocado.

With the avocado there are also several tricks, since many place the green avocado on newspaper and in two or three days it is ripe.

Watermelon

The trick to detect when the watermelon is ripe and at its point is to observe the peel, if it is completely green, it means that it has not yet matured; if it has light green or white spots, it means that it is good, but if its shell is like light brown, this means that it is in its right place.

Watermelon.

Apple

To buy a good apple we must check its exterior, if it has porous or beaten points you should omit it. If it is hard and very red, it is ripe.

Apple.

Mango

Mango.

This fruit is very fragrant, if it is yellow and smells great, it is ripe. At the time of choosing it you must see that it is not hit since they can spoil quickly.

Strawberry

To choose a good strawberry in a supermarket you must check that they have a deep red, and you must check well that they are not beaten or with porosities.

Strawberries





.