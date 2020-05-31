When related to the menstrual cycle, breast pain shows more or less regular signs

The pain of breasts It is not always related to a particular medical condition. Sometimes it is a sign that we can link with the menstrual cycle.

But in order to identify its cause, it is necessary to know a little more about its signs. So here we will delve a little more on the subject.

What is mastalgia?

According to an article on the Hello Clue portal, cyclical breast pain, or mastalgia, is a common premenstrual symptom in predictable patterns. Mastalgia would occur in the luteal phase, which follows ovulation and precedes the period.

Women who use hormones for contraceptive purposes or are undergoing fertility treatment, abnormal bleeding management, and hormone therapy in the midst of menopause are susceptible to breast pain from changes in hormone levels.

Signs of cyclic breast pain

The signs of mastalgia they occur regularly enough so that they can be recognized as such within the menstrual cycle.

Is a breast pain that starts 5 to 10 days before the start of the menstrual cycle, and always disappears after he finishes. The breasts feel sore, heavy and tender, while the pain is sharp and throbbing.

Also, the breasts can be swollen or bulky in the days before the period. Sometimes this breast pain can be severe and have a major impact on sexual activity. Pain can interfere with sleep and work, but this does not happen often.

If you still have doubts about the relationship between the pain of breasts with your periodDo not hesitate to consult a specialist on the subject who can answer all your questions. In this way you can count on greater security in every choice you make.

.