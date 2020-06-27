How do you get immunity to coronavirus after getting sick? An expert explains how your body works after having COVID-19.

How does immunity to the coronavirus after illness work? This is the way your body behaves.

HOW DOES THE CORONAVIRUS BEHAVIOR?

From this point of view, COVID-19 resembles a sexually transmitted disease.

Outbreaks that consistently cause severe symptoms are easier to corner with public health measures, because infected individuals are easily identifiable.

The infected person continues to look and feel good, while spreading the disease to new hosts.

HIV and syphilis, for example, are relatively asymptomatic for much of the time that they are contagious.

HOW DO YOU GET IMMUNITY FROM THE CORONAVIRUS?

Susana López Charretón, virologist, researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), said:

“In the blood we have antibodies, if we have already had an infection with this virus or any other virus, we produce antibodies, so what we do is see if these antibodies react with any bit of the virus, that way, if you have antibodies, and there is a reaction against those bits of the virus, so to speak, we know that you have already had the infection.

The determination is made on a blood sample, hence it is called a serological test.

María Munive, a clinical pathologist, commented: “What serological tests do is identify antibodies, IgG and IgM antibodies. What these antibodies are going to do is tell me if the infection is ongoing or is a past infection. “

Laura Palomares, a researcher at the Biotechnology Institute of UNAM, commented:

“We can assume that for at least six months, one year, we will have antibodies, or those people who have been in contact and have recovered from SARS-Cov-2 infection will have antibodies that can protect them against infection,

However, until now we do not know, because we still need to study this disease much more in order to have the necessary information. ”

