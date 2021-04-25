How do you decide who wins the Oscar?

Who votes?

The Los Angeles Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which annually organizes the Oscars, currently has 9,362 voting members.

The membership of the Academy is divided into 17 branches (actors, directors, producers, costume designers, etc.) and those who aspire to integrate it must be active or have been “distinguished” in the industry.

Candidates must be sponsored by two members of the Academy representing their branch. Oscar winners and nominees are automatically considered members and do not need sponsors.

The membership of the Academy is divided into 17 branches. (© Getty Images 91997443)

Applications are reviewed once a year by the Academy’s Board of Governors, which has the final say on who becomes part of the select group.

Members used to have the right to vote for life, but since 2016 it has been limited to 10 years and is renewable to avoid having voters who are no longer active in the industry. The right to vote for life is only obtained after three 10-year terms. Those who are not active become “emeritus” members who cannot vote.