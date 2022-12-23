How do you choose the best air filters for asthma and allergies?

The quality of their air is an important concern for many asthmatics and sufferers. Asbestos, dust, and pollen can cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing, watery eyes and sneezing. Poor air quality can also cause asthma symptoms.

The best thing to do for indoor air quality is to invest in an air filter. By trapping particles in the air, such as dust and pollen, air filters create cleaner, more healthy air. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose which one is right for you. Here are some things to keep in mind when selecting the right air filter for you. The best filter to help with allergies.

The size factor is crucial

When choosing an air filter, it is crucial to consider the size. You can choose from a range of sizes for your air filter. Your space determines the size of your filter. Smaller rooms will have a smaller filter and larger rooms will require a larger filter. It’s also essential to ensure that your filter is correctly sized for your HVAC system. It will work less effectively if it’s too big or too small.

MERV Rating

When shopping for an air filter, you’ll notice that they all have a MERV rating. The Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value stands for. There are 20 MERV ratings, 1 being the lowest while 20, the highest. Air filters that have a minimum MERV rating 11 are recommended for people with asthma and allergies. It will catch smaller airborne particles, such as dust mites or mold spores. However, it’s important to note that filters with higher MERV ratings often come with a higher price tag.

The Filter Replacement Program

When choosing your air filter, another important consideration is the frequency you will need to change it. The size and type of the filter you choose will dictate how frequently it should be changed. Cleaner air is more important for those who live or work in offices with smaller spaces. Most filters need to be changed every 3 months. Some filters may require replacement more frequently (or less often) than others.

Final Thoughts

Knowing the key factors you should consider when selecting an air filter for home can help you decide what type of filter is best for your family. You can reduce the symptoms of asthma and allergies by improving your air quality. An air filter is a wonderful addition to your home. It will work quietly and efficiently. This will help keep the air fresh and healthy. It can also reduce your monthly energy bill.

Research is key to finding the lowest price on an air purifier, or any allergy-friendly filters for your central AC unit. Talk to your doctor to learn more about how to control your asthma and allergies.