How do We Use Our Mobile Phones? And Would It Be Possible To Live Without These Phones?

Since around 15 years ago, the modern smartphone is part of our daily life. Since Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world in 2007, the lives of people have changed dramatically. At their best, they’re an enormously useful source of information, entertainment, and communication power. At their worst, they’re an interminable drain on our attention and focus.

It’s now pretty much impossible to turn back the clock, and return to the way things were. However, even though such an option is possible would it be feasible? Let’s take a look.

Nation of users who use mobile phones

Around 2025 Projections show that sixty-five millions of UK citizens will own and use smartphones.. There have been an estimated ten-million new phones since 2018, which is almost a doubling of the number. We can explain this shift via the fact that many older people today haven’t learned to use a smartphone, but the younger generation coming up are intimately familiar with them.

What can we do with our smartphones?

One of the best things about the smartphone is its ability to be used in a variety of ways. It can be used to make phone calls or send texts messages. Today, there’s the option for encrypted messages via services like Signal and WhatsApp. There are also image-sharing applications, and social media – which is responsible for wasting much of the time we spend online.

As far as entertainment goes, there exists a rich diversity of options for those who’d like to waste a few minutes. Bingo online to detailed military simulations, there’s something for just about everyone. There are many video streaming options available, including YouTube and Twitch.

What would we do without it?

For many, it might be impossible to survive without your smartphone. There are a number of functions that you might take for granted on your phone, which you’d have to remember how to perform via traditional means. Unfurling a paper map when you’re lost, for example, might be difficult.

You’ll also need to keep important numbers, like taxi services and takeaways, stored physically. Then there’s the fact that you won’t have the luxury of paying for services using your phone.

It might seem like there are plenty of conveniences that you’d be giving up by getting rid of your phone. But on the other hand, you’ll be freeing up an enormous amount of free time, and possibly breaking a cycle of addiction.

If you’d like to retain the benefits of a smartphone, while curbing some of the disadvantages, you might look at regulating and monitoring your smartphone use. Delete the apps you don’t really need, and Make use of digital wellness settings.