How do we know if a vaccine produces adverse effects?

How do we know if the adverse event was caused by the vaccine?

When such a large number of people are vaccinated in a short period of time, including groups of patients at risk of certain diseases, it is inevitable to observe a high number of adverse events without this meaning that they are due to the vaccine.

It must be taken into account that many of these events would appear in the same way if the person had not received the vaccine. Therefore, this information must be carefully analyzed to differentiate medical problems associated with the vaccine from those that would still have occurred even if the person had not been vaccinated.

To carry out this analysis, the cases are documented as much as possible and certain data are valued. For example, the temporal sequence, the time elapsed between the administration of the vaccine and the appearance of symptoms, medical history, concomitant medication, risk factors, patient evolution, etc., in addition to laboratory and imaging tests.

In cases where there is a fatal outcome, additional information such as that from autopsies, death certificates, and relevant medical records is assessed. All this information allows us to know if there are alternative causes that may have caused the medical event.

Currently, the PRAC, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the EMA, is reviewing all cases of thromboembolic events and other conditions related to blood clots, reported after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This hotfix is ​​being done in the context of a security token, on an expedited basis. A safety signal is information about a new or incompletely documented adverse event that could potentially be caused by a drug and warrants further investigation.

Adverse event or adverse reaction?

In addition to the individual evaluation of each case, these have to be contextualized, that is, compare the incidence of occurrence of these events in vaccinated people versus the incidence in the unvaccinated population.

This analysis allows us to know if there really is an increase in specific events in the population that has received the vaccine. That is, it is necessary to differentiate between an adverse event or an adverse reaction.

As explained by the AEMPS, an adverse event is any undesirable event experienced by a patient, regardless of whether or not the drug administered is suspected. An example of an adverse event is a patient who suffers a traffic accident while on a specific drug treatment. On the other hand, an adverse reaction (ADR) is any undesirable event that has happened with the patient while he was using a medicine and there is a suspicion that it is caused by the medicine.

In the case that we are studying in this article we observe that, As of March 10, thirty cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among nearly five million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Union.

The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people would be within expectations. In other words, it is not greater than the number observed in the general population, since only pulmonary embolism is estimated to have an annual incidence of between 70 and 113 cases per 100,000 people of any age in the general population.

In Spain, in 2018, there were 11 hospital admissions per 100,000 inhabitants aged 35 to 39 due to pulmonary embolism. This figure increases to 82 cases per 100,000 people aged 65 to 69 years and is higher in older people.

Causes for discontinuing AstraZeneca vaccination

Currently, with the available data, there is no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine is the cause of thromboembolic events. Therefore, the PRAC states that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks and it can continue to be administered pending the completion of the evaluation of all events related to coagulation disorders reported.

Once the review is complete, the PRAC will make the necessary recommendations to minimize risks and protect the health of patients, if necessary.

Regarding the suspension of vaccination with lot ABV5300, at the moment there is nothing to indicate that there is a quality problem. Consequently, there are no reasons to justify the adoption of precautionary measures on this or other lots.

In summary, vaccines against covid-19 do not prevent health problems other than those caused by this disease. Adverse events are inevitable in vaccinated people, but that does not mean they are due to vaccination.

These situations demonstrate that we have powerful pharmacovigilance systems. They work and are carrying out a very exhaustive surveillance, with the greatest speed on this and other events treated as of special interest. This way we will be guaranteed that the benefits outweigh the risks. In addition, they are an example of transparency that should transmit tranquility to the population.