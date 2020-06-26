The average of new daily cases in the US stood at 31,000 this Wednesday, especially due to the rebound in California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which account for about half of infections in the entire country (. / Erik S. Lesser / file)

Six months after the first case of coronavirus was known in China, a consensus on how people are contagious begins to develop in science.

Contrary to what was originally believed, Many researchers claim that it is rare to get coronavirus by contacting a contaminated surface, as well as during a fleeting and outdoor encounter with people who are infected.. Instead, one of the most common circumstances for infections would be face-to-face encounters and interactions between people for prolonged periods.

The settings where the risk of contagion is high are massive events, poorly ventilated spaces and places where people speak loudly or singThis is determined by a group of experts cited by an article in The Wall Street Journal.

These recent discoveries and agreements among the scientific community are helping companies and different governments to devise reopening strategies that they do not jeopardize public health, while the economies start up again.

Strategies include installing plexiglass or polymethylmethacrylate barriers, the requirement and extent of use of face masks in stores and other transit spaces, the implementation of good ventilation systems and keeping windows open when possible.

The results of the latest investigations, looking at the measures that were taken in different cities, showed that the quarantines (which include orders to stay home, prohibitions on large meetings and business closings), in effect, prevented millions of infections and deaths in all the world.

People enjoy a sunny day on the terrace of a restaurant in Plaza de la Rinconada, this Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Valladolid. After 98 days of alarm, Castilla y León entered a « new normal » governed by measures that, although more relaxed than the previous ones, will try to preserve the prevention and control of COVID-19 (. / R. García )

However, now that more is known about the coronavirus, cities can implement different mechanisms to avoid massive contagion in the population.

That means improving protection in nursing homes and in houses where people live in crowded conditions, as well as reinforcing the call to maintain physical distance and the use of face masks, and reducing meetings in closed spaces.

« We should not think about a closure, but about ways to maintain physical distance », Tom Frieden told The Wall Street Journal, executive director of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit public health organization.

« This may include outdoor activities, walking or cycling, shopping in stores from the sidewalk and other innovative methods that facilitate the resumption of economic activity without rekindling the outbreak, « he added.

In all cases, recommendations for a reopening include mass testing, contact tracing, and isolation of people infected or potentially exposed to the virus.

An important factor in virus transmission is that actions that can be harmless like talking and breathing They produce respiratory particles that can disperse along air currents and potentially infect people nearby.

So far, health authorities have identified the contact of people with respiratory droplets as the main mode of transmission of COVID-19. They can pass from person to person if they land in the eyes, nose, or mouth. But they generally tend to fall to the ground or other surfaces fairly quickly.

View of the few tourists in the vicinity of the Colosseum, in Rome, this Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The unpublished images that the coronavirus pandemic left in Rome, with a Piazza Navona or a Trevi Fountain deserted, little by little remain in the past, and the eternal city begins to receive the first foreign tourists, although it will take time for it to return to the previous normality (. / Álvaro Caballero)

Some experts claim that the coronavirus can also be transmitted through even tinier droplets that float in the air longer than large ones. and that they can be directly inhaled.

This is what may have happened at a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, where an infected diner who was not yet ill transmitted the virus to five other people sitting at adjacent tables.. Ventilation in the space was poor because the exhaust fans were turned off, according to a study that analyzed conditions in the restaurant.

Those tiny droplets could have accumulated in the air, and the strong air flow from an air conditioning unit may have helped recirculate the particles, according to the study authors.

Sufficient ventilation in places where people work or stay for long periods is very important, said Yuguo Li, one of the study’s authors and a professor of engineering at the University of Hong Kong. Proper ventilation, which forces air into the ceiling and is pumped out, or involves fresh air entering a room, dilutes the amount of virus in a space, reducing the risk of infection.

Another contagion factor for coronavirus is prolonged exposures. Generally involves periods of more than fifteen minutes of unprotected contact with someone less than two meters awaysaid John Brooks, medical director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in charge of the response to the coronavirus.

However, he cautioned that this is only a general rule. It could take much less time with a sneeze in the face or other intimate contact where many breath drops are emitted, he added.

Illustrative photo of a group of people on a Beijing street on June 23, 2020 (. / Thomas Peter)

Supercontagators

Lea Hamner, an American epidemiologist and author of a study that warned about the potential of supercontactors in events, detailed how in in a choir practice in a Washington state church 87% of attendees were infected.

The choir members changed places four times during the two-and-a-half-hour practice, were squeezed in an enclosed space, and were mostly older people and therefore more vulnerable to disease, the specialist explained. In total, 53 of the 61 practice attendees became infected, including at least one person who had symptoms. Two of them died.

According to Hammer, several factors were mixed in that episode of supercontagion. On the one hand, when singing, people generate many large and small respiratory particles. Additionally, singers also breathe deeply, increasing the chance of inhaling infectious particles.

A similar transmission dynamic could occur in other settings where breathing is hasty and spoken loudly for long periods, such as gyms, musical or theatrical performances, conferences, weddings, and birthday parties.

Of 61 cases of group contagion in Japan detected between January 15 and April 4, many involved intense breathing nearby, such as karaoke parties, club entertainment, bars, and exercise in gyms, according to a recent study in the magazine. Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The call attack rate -that is, the percentage of people infected in a specific place and time- can be very high in crowded events, homes and other spaces where many people are in close and prolonged contact.

Indeed, it is estimated that 10% of people with COVID-19 are responsible for approximately 80% of transmissions, according to a study recently published in Wellcome Open Research.

Also, some people with the virus may have a higher viral load, or produce more drops when they breathe or speak, or they may have been in a confined space with many people and poor ventilation when they were at the most infectious point of their disease. said Jamie Lloyd-Smith, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who studies the ecology of infectious diseases.

But overall, « The risk that a certain infected person is transmitted to people is quite low », said Scott Dowell, deputy director in charge of monitoring the COVID-19 response from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. And added: « For every super contagion event, there are many events where nobody gets infected ».

People line up to enter an Apple store on Broadway, New York, USA, on June 19, 2020 (. / EPA / Peter Foley)

The contagion rate of COVID-19 in households ranges from 4.6% to 19.3%, according to several studies. It was higher for spouses, with 27.8%, than for other household members, with 17.3%, according to a study carried out in China.

Rosanna Díaz lives in a three-bedroom apartment in New York City, with five other members of her family. The 37-year-old mother was hospitalized with a stroke on April 18, which her doctors attributed to COVID-19, and was still coughing when she returned home two days later. She wanted to return home quickly, she said, because her 4-year-old son suffers from autism and needed it. He kept his distance from family members, covered his mouth when he coughed, and washed his hands frequently. No one else in the department has been sick, he said. « No one came to me while I was sick, » added.

Being outdoors is generally safer, experts say, because viral particles dilute faster. But small and large droplets pose a risk even outdoors, when people are in close and prolonged contact, said Linsey Marr, a professor of environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, who studies airborne virus transmission.

No one knows for sure how many viruses it takes for someone to get infected, but recent studies offer some clues. In research the results of which were recently published in the journal Nature, scientists say they were unable to culture the coronavirus live if a patient’s swab or milliliter of sputum contained less than a million copies of viral RNA.

« Based on our experiment, it would assume that something above that number would be required for infectivity »said Clemens Wendtner, one of the study’s lead authors and head of the department of infectious diseases and tropical medicine at München Klinik Schwabing, a university hospital in Munich.

He and his colleagues found samples from infectious patients with virus levels up to 1,000 times higher, which could help explain Why the virus is so infectious under the right conditions: Much lower levels of virus than those found in a sick patient may take to infect someone else.

Archive photo of May 21, 2020 showing customers in a bar during phase 2 of restaurant reopening in Napa, California, United States (. / John G. Mabanglo / file)

Changing policies

Based on what is now known about the virus and how it is spread, some health policies are changing. The standard protocol when someone tests positive is to quarantine them at home. Some cities offer free temporary accommodation where infected people can stay on a voluntary basis, to avoid transmitting the virus to family members.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently urged Americans to continue wearing masks and to maintain social distance as states reopen their economies.

« The more you interact with others, the longer the interaction lasts and the greater the number of people involved in the interaction, the greater the risk of spread of COVID-19, » said Jay Butler, an official at CDC.

If the number of COVID-19 cases begins to increase dramatically as states reopen, “More extensive mitigation efforts may be needed again, such as those implemented in March”he added.

CDC guidelines for employers whose workers are returning to their jobs include wearing masks, limitations on using public transportation and elevators to reduce exposure, as well as banning hugs, handshakes, and hitting. fist. The agency also suggested building plastic partitions between desks less than 1.8 meters away.

Taking air samples in places with a high flow of people could help employers determine who needs to be tested.said Donald Milton, professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

« Suppose you detect the virus during lunch on Monday in a dining room, » he said. « Then you can communicate with the people who were there during that time telling them that they need to be tested. »

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Ten Italian experts published a document that predicts the end of the coronavirus pandemic and a strong controversy broke out

Coronavirus cases skyrocketed in Miami, but health system far from critical point

The coastal city of Bournemouth, in the south of England, was surprised by the massive arrival of vacationers, eager to enjoy the good weather, without worrying about social distance or other precautionary measures, in addition to leaving rubbish dumps on the sand

The coastal city of Bournemouth, in the south of England, was surprised by the massive arrival of vacationers, eager to enjoy the good weather, without worrying about social distance or other precautionary measures, in addition to leaving rubbish dumps on the sand

MORE NEWS