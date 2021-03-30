How do vaccines work?

03/29/2021 at 9:41 PM CEST

Vaccines represent one of the most important medical advances in history. To such an extent that a virus such as measles, now partially controlled in societies that have vaccination, but not in societies without it, claimed two hundred million lives in the past. The same happens with other varieties of viruses such as chickenpox, rubella or yellow fever, to name just a few. Vaccines are so important that right now they are our best weapon against this global Covid-19 pandemic in which we find ourselves immersed. But how exactly do vaccines work?

To understand it we need to understand how our immune system works. And in that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) can help. “When a virus infects us, our immune system detects its presence and generates two types of response: on the one hand, it produces proteins called antibodies that bind to the proteins of the virus to neutralize it and thus prevent it from infecting new cells; and on the other, it stimulates so-called cytotoxic cells, which have the ability to recognize cells infected by the virus and kill them before they can release more virus. “

In this sense, vaccines work in an apparently simple way: they contain that protein of the invading virus, they introduce it into our body and it makes its own neutralizing proteins, as well as cytotoxic cells capable of killing already infected cells. Thus, “if a person who is vaccinated becomes infected later, before the virus can multiply to a high level to cause clinical disease, the antibodies and cytotoxic cells generated by the vaccine bind to the proteins of the virus, blocking the infection and avoiding clinical disease “, they explain from the AEMPS.

In the specific case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for the current pandemic, one of the most important and widespread in recent history, the critical protein is protein S. This is the reason why the vast majority of vaccines available against the coronavirus are based on producing immune responses to this protein. In all cases, and without exception, vaccines against Covid-19, like all other existing vaccines, contain only a portion of the virus and not the entire virus. This makes it impossible for vaccines to cause coronavirus disease.

But the development of your own immune responses does not happen immediately. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “in general, after vaccination our body takes a few weeks to produce T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes.” That is the reason why “a person may become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after being vaccinated, and become ill because the vaccine did not have enough time to generate protection.” Symptoms such as fever are also common, “a sign that the body is developing immunity.”