The financial organization predicted a 6.6% drop in GDP in Mexico in 2020, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we have to wait, we have to act with great responsibility,” replied the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when questioned about the forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which foresees a 6.6% drop in GDP in Mexico in 2020 as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the morning conference, criticized the forecasts of the financial organization because he pointed out that at the moment there is instability and therefore there is no normality, neither economic nor financial nor productive.

“How do they qualify now? Why not wait? Why are they disqualifying now?Because it is not only the case in Mexico, it is general. These are the changes that need to be made, acting responsibly, “he said.

The federal president indicated that given these predictions, it is best to wait and have confidence.

“It depends a lot on the productive capacity of the countries, it depends a lot on the management of finances. If there is sound public finance management, if there is no indebtedness, if there is no inflation, if the currency does not depreciate much, there are other conditions, “he said.

In addition, López Obrador He said that other factors that will help Mexico to revive the economy will be the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) because after the sanitary emergency, the American Union will begin to have demand for products.

“We have in our commercial relationship a surplus with the United States, that is, we sell more than what we buy, that is why the treaty is very important, that helps us, that does not exist in other countries,” he said.

“For this reason, those who would like me to fight with President Trump are going to wait a while because we are looking for a cooperative relationship with the United States for the benefit of our peoples,” he added.

At the same time, he said that another important aspect is the one that has to do with income distribution because he reiterated that not only can there be a growth with which wealth is accumulated and benefits “those from above” while the people suffer.

“If the distribution of income is sought as it is being done in Mexico, the welfare of the people is guaranteed,” he said.

The president recalled what was said yesterday in the National Palace, that once the critical stage of Covid-19 passes, his government will inject resources into the popular economy.

“As never before, consumption capacity will be strengthened and if there is this, there must be production,” he said.

And suggested that where the country’s economic situation has to be measured It is not in the general volume of income without distribution, but in the stores where people buy.

“That is, you have to be aware of how sales are going, if people have to buy meat once a week or two, that’s where you see it,” he concluded.