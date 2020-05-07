The relationship between Brazilians and dental surgeons has changed and the impact of the new culture with oral care can already be felt in the sector. According to data from a survey made available by the CFO, Federal Council of Dentistry, when thinking about the world scenario, Brazil occupies fourth place when it comes to the performance of procedures carried out within a year.

Photo: Odontoclinic Disclosure / DINO

Currently, moving R $ 38 billion per year – still citing data from the previous survey, the eyes are turned to the market: what may have impacted and increased the number of visits to the office?

For Carlos Leão, CEO of Odontoclinic, a chain of dental franchises, the answer is simpler than you think. “We have more than 120 thousand active customers and in the last two years we have grown at a rate of 13% per year”, he points out.

Carlos goes on to say that tooth health is related to many pillars of healthy living. “It is for this reason that the health sector continues to grow. It is a mixture of the interest of Brazilians in aesthetic and healthy issues. Therefore, having a business model with accessible precision is a great option”, he says.

Aesthetics x health

“A beautiful smile is a business card, but who will smile in pain? That is why we see more and more the union of health concerns and also aesthetics. Both go hand in hand”, points out Carlos.

And it was precisely by raising all these issues that Odontoclinic, the dentistry franchise, emerged. Founded in 1997, Odontoclinic appeared in São Paulo, in the Santana neighborhood.

Thinking of creating a range of care that satisfies everyone and brings the feeling of how important it is to go to the dental surgeon frequently, Odontoclinic offers different services.

Among the portfolio’s items are: application of sealant and fluoride, treatment for bruxism, endodontics, tooth extraction, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, restoration and x-ray. In addition, there are aesthetic procedures, which involve whitening, orthodontics, prostheses and also implants. Currently, there are more than 200 clinics throughout Brazil, with more than 2500 professionals in the area. Reaching nine thousand daily consultations and more than one million satisfied customers, Odontoclinic supports future franchisees on different pillars: from dissemination strategies to the implementation of the office. Learn more: https://www.franquiaodontoclinic.com.br

Website: https://www.franquiaodontoclinic.com.br

See too:

To L !, Denilson recalls Henry’s affection for Vasco: ‘I sang the hymn in the shower’

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

