In this multi-stage de-escalation, businesses and companies face the expected reopening conditioned on the adoption of the safety and hygiene measures required by the authorities. In many cases, in addition to screens and masks, other preventive options are examined, such as temperature control for clients and workers with thermal imaging cameras, already adopted by some companies in Spain. However, for these initiatives to be effective, measurement equipment must be adequate. And since it is a barely known system and in every business opportunity we attend a boom of offers of all kinds, we answer the most frequently asked questions to clear doubts about these devices.

Can a thermal imaging camera detect fever?

“The thermography does not know if someone has a fever, fever is a medical concept. Much less, to know if someone has the covid-19. ” Xavier Ventura, Deputy General Director of Promax Electrónica, a company dedicated to electronic measurement instrumentation for 60 years, explains that we must be very cautious with language. “There are people who have a higher temperature than others and that is not why they have a fever or are not developing any disease. Thermal imaging cameras what they allow is to measure the elevated body temperature. But for it to be measured correctly, you have to have a series of considerations ”. But to explain it well let’s start at the beginning.

What is thermography?

All bodies emit a certain amount of infrared radiation depending on their temperature. Thermography is the technique that allows to measure this thermal radiation. At first glance we cannot see it because it is in a strip of light not visible to our eyes, but cameras with an appropriate sensor do, and what they do is translate that radiation into temperature values, forming an image that we are able to interpret.

Petrochemical, gas, and electrical companies have used this type of camera for a long time to detect possible leaks, locate where an excessive temperature rise is taking place, or avoid accidents at work. So it is not surprising that this sector was also one of the first to adopt them for temperature control of its workers. They not only knew the technology beforehand, they also knew the providers.

Repsol, for example, already used this type of meter and to prevent the expansion of coronaviruses, it activated a global plan that included thermal control. The company has so far installed 12 remote body temperature controls at the most important entrances to its industrial centers, which are accessed by around 2,000 people daily. They have a new high-precision system, acquired from the company Sensia Solutions, in which the Carlos III University of Madrid participates, and they intend to extend the camera system to the three locations that the company has in the Community of Madrid.

What factors should be considered before purchasing one of these cameras?

Differentiate between cameras for industrial and medical use

As we have seen, thermal cameras are common in the industrial field. “Many of them, seen from the outside, are the same,” says Xavier Ventura. But neither the prices nor the characteristics are the same. A camera calibrated for use in an electrical or petrochemical installation usually has wide temperature values ​​(for example, between -20ºC to + 300ºC or similar) and the error margin can be between +/- 2ºC. Although it is considered a good precision for this type of applications, it is not useful to measure the temperature of the human body, since in case of marking 37 degrees, we would not know if the person is actually 35 or 39.

Francisco Cortés, CEO of Sensia-Solutions, confirms that the requirements for an industrial application cannot be the same as those required for controlling body temperature. Among other aspects, there are large differences in terms of the level of complexity and production costs. The recommended thing to measure body temperature is that the precision is at least 0.5ºC.

Factory calibrated

Another factor to consider is calibration. The device should not ask the user to mark the measurement values, as it could falsify the result by entering an incorrect reference temperature, or by ignoring changes in the environment. Therefore, manufacturers insist that the device be calibrated at the factory. The camera is usually accompanied by another device called a blackbody. It is a device that is placed in front of the camera, within its field of vision, which provides a constant reference and allows it to recalibrate itself in the face of variations in temperature and light that may occur in the environment.

Resolutions and minimum distance

Other elements that influence the accuracy of the temperature measurement are the distance and resolution of the camera. Cortés warns that international standards do not recommend resolutions below 384 x 288 pixels, although they advise at least 640 x 480, since the most accurate screening is done around the eye socket “and more specifically, around the tear of the eye, the most representative area of ​​body temperature, less subject to environmental conditions. ” Because this area is quite small, if the image is shot at a great distance, it will not get enough pixels to give an adequate measurement, which can mask false negatives.

“It is difficult for a thermal imager to perform a reliable temperature measurement at 10 or 15 meters, we are talking about maximum distances of four or five meters,” adds Ventura, who also indicates that due to the sensitivity of these cameras they should be protected from heat sources or light variations, avoiding the weather, unless they are protected by tents or sentry boxes.

Certificates that validate the product

For the avoidance of doubt, Cortés recommends requesting specific certificates that ensure that it is a product approved for this purpose: the ISO certification for the manufacture of medical devices; and the IEC standard that determines the characteristics and the procedure of use that must comply.

Which camera is the most appropriate for each business?

There are several options to perform body temperature control: fixed thermal cameras, hand-held cameras and even infrared thermometers.

The first question before acquiring a camera of these characteristics is the use that it is going to give it, and especially the flow of people who are going to go through this entrance supervision. Ventura is clear in this regard: “Take for example a business that receives 10 visits an hour. Maybe a thermography installation is a luxury that I can’t afford, but it doesn’t need it either. There are infrared thermometers that cost a fraction of what a thermography costs and they will allow me to do that access control. ”

Indeed, one of the key issues is the influx of public that accesses a premises. In companies or organizations whose manual control can produce long input queues, fixed thermal imaging cameras may be a plausible option. At Repsol, for example, when a person is detected to have a higher body temperature than that set, an alarm goes off and a second check is carried out with a digital infrared thermometer, also remotely, as the second control element.

Promax’s Deputy CEO explains that they are receiving a wave of requests for quotes. But that not all are well oriented. “There are many people who come to thermography by disinformation and realize that a wireless thermometer is the tool that best suits their needs, and conversely, there are companies that only serve a high-end thermography option”, accurate.

How much do these devices cost?

Those prepared to take the temperature at a high volume of people can be between ten and twenty thousand euros, according to Ventura. More affordable are handheld thermal imaging cameras, which can cost a few thousand euros. Even less, but you have to be very attentive to the quality specifications in such cheap products. Handheld cameras are not generally used for mass use: control is carried out one by one, saving one row, so its usefulness may not be very different from that offered by the more affordable infrared thermometers.

Also be careful with the picaresque of some brands of thermometers. Products are being found in which the initials EC They mean China Export and not European Community, so they would not have been manufactured in compliance with the regulations.

What legal questions do these cameras offer?

In principle, the taking of temperature to employees is justified by the obligation to comply with the Occupational Risk Prevention Law (LPRL) with the specific purpose of containing the spread of the coronavirus. In Repsol they clarify that before implementing this measure it was communicated to the unions and that the data obtained is not stored. Its temperature collection devices will remain operational as long as they are useful as an element of prevention against the pandemic.

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), for its part, issued a statement on April 30 regarding the temperature taking by shops, work centers and other establishments in which it expressed concern about this type of performances.

Among the data protection principles established in the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), it states that these can only be obtained specifically to detect possible infected people and prevent their access to a certain place. But they should not be used for any other purpose. Regarding the rights and guarantees in accordance with the RGPD, workers, clients or users must be informed about these treatments, so that they can react to the decision to prevent them from accessing a specific site. In addition, the personnel who must assess whether or not to allow access to a premises must be qualified or establish a procedure so that the claim can be addressed to a person who can attend to it.

And after the pandemic?

In principle, once the covid-19 crisis is over, the cameras could be uninstalled or continue operating as a prevention against other diseases – new or common – such as seasonal flu. But the final decision to maintain them will depend on the companies and the regulations that are issued in this regard in the prevention of future pandemics.