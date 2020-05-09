The blankets, papers and smoke of different colors that adorn the stadiums in a final disappeared this season in Nicaraguan soccer. Managua FC and Real Estelí define the title without fans because the matches are played behind closed doors to avoid further contagion from Covid-19, which records 16 positive cases and five deaths in Nicaragua.

The champion of the First League will meet this Saturday at the National Stadium where none of the bars of the teams are allowed to approach. In fact, the League leadership plans to mesh or put more security in Mokorón, a place where some fans gather to watch the games.

“It was sad not to be in each of the team’s matches, it is very difficult not to be in the stands supporting our team as it deserves,” says Erick González, representative of the Pasión Azul bar of Managua FC. “We have not stopped supporting him from our homes, some from the Mokorón. Most of the bar meets in a house to watch the game and this Saturday will be no exception, “says the spokesman for the bar, which has more than 80 members.

The fans of the Northern Train prepare their private party from a distance. “Taking the necessary measures (the masks respecting the distance) we are organizing to see it virtually in the park square from 5:00 pm, where we will be encouraging and waiting for the Train to be crowned champion,” says Skarleth Toruño, member of the commission of six people working to organize the Kamikaze bar.

At the end of the match, none of the bars plans to meet at some point to celebrate the title for security reasons.