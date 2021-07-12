How do Raspberry Pi computers help in biological research?

07/12/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

Open source electronics are key to revolutionizing biology research. An article published on the blog of the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) by Carla Kühleis demonstrates the potential of computers using this system to democratize applied research to the environment.

Single board computers like the Raspberry Pi have taken the world by storm and are used by scientists and hobbyists in every imaginable situation, especially for biological research.

The new study “Broad-scale Applications of the Raspberry Pi: A Review and Guide for Biologists”, published in “Methods in Ecology and Evolution” by the researcher at the Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications (CREAF) Jolle Jolles, shows that this Low-cost, open-source electronics is also increasingly used in science and is an akey technological advance that will help further revolutionize biology research.

In reviewing the biological literature, researcher Jolle Jolles – who holds a postdoctoral position Severo Ochoa at CREAF – found more than a hundred empirical studies in the field of biology that implemented the Raspberry Pi in some way.

The article shows that These low-cost computers are used by biologists in a wide variety of ways, both in the laboratory and in the field and in the classroomFrom weather stations, automated bird feeders, closed-loop learning devices, and deep-sea recording systems, to environmental monitoring tools and wildlife camera traps.

“The Raspberry Pi opens the door to innovative and creative solutions, which is key to scientific progress, and is helping to advance our understanding of biology, from the micro to the macro scale,” says Jolle Jolles.

The Raspberry Pi is used for relatively simple tasks, such as video recording and environmental monitoring, but also for very dedicated solutions and devices, such as plant phenotyping systems and confocal microscopes, which offer a very affordable alternative to expensive research kits.

Overcoming the limits of science“Low-cost single-board computers allow scientists in countries or research institutes with limited funds to develop their own research tools,” says Jolle Jolles.

Ultimately, this will help accelerate the development of new methodologies and to stimulate interdisciplinary research & rdquor ;, he adds.

The study shows that open electronics, like the Raspberry Pi, can play a critical role in pushing the boundaries of science and thus helping advance our understanding of biology.

However, the review also identifies that despite its growing acceptance by the scientific community and the great diversity of applications, the Raspberry Pi is not as common a research tool as it could be.

To help bridge this technology gap, the document provides detailed recommendations, guidelines and considerations, as well as a dedicated website with step-by-step tutorials, to help scientists and non-scientists integrate the Raspberry Pi into their work.

In addition to its use in research, Jolles notes that Raspberry Pi computers are also a great tool for education. This is the case in STEM fields, as by building their own devices, students learn the fundamentals of electronics, programming, biology, and physics hands-on.

Additionally, the Raspberry Pi can be used specifically to teach the scientific process, from designing experiments, building instruments, collecting and analyzing data, to interpreting results.

And due to its great flexibility and its wide community of users, single board computers are a great tool for citizen science and popularization of science and, therefore, can help bring science closer to the general public.

The most popular computerScientists are benefiting from a rapidly growing industry of low-cost single-board computers, driven by the exponential growth in the power and capabilities of computers and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) in recent years.

Built on open source principles and powered by the non-profit incentive to increase global access to computing and digital manufacturing, The Raspberry Pi is by far the most popular single board computer (more than 37 million units sold since its launch in 2012), and brings together external hardware interfaces, sensors and controllers, with easy-to-use programming capabilities, high connectivity and desktop functionality.

It is particularly this single board computer that has been adopted by the scientific community, thanks to the large amount of resources and online support available and the huge variety of add-ons that exist.

The CREAF researcher has also used Raspberry Pi computers extensively in his own research, including automated logging systems for phenotyping the behavior of hundreds of individuals and groups of fish and long-term monitoring of the parental behavior of bird populations. wild throughout the breeding season.

Reference study: http://doi.org/10.1111/2041-210X.13652

