The phone rings and Óscar Becerril, one of the coordinators of the paramedics team in Iztapalapa – the most populated neighborhood in Mexico City and the one most affected by the new coronavirus epidemic – listens to the emergency and gives the alarm signal to the other colleagues .

This is a possible positive for COVID-19, so they can only use one of the three ambulances prepared for this type of transfer. Becerril and David Rodríguez, the other coordinator of a group that attends the health emergency in that delegation in the capital of more than two million inhabitants, prepare the suits and accessories.

Those who have the service cover their boots and put on safety equipment. First a blue suit, then a white jumpsuit, put on the glasses, two pairs of gloves, adjust the hood of the suits on his head and finally a mask. Protecting yourself is vital. Everyone thinks of their families.

“We are trained for our work, we give ourselves to it,” explains Tania Quesada, one of the paramedics. But “I take care of myself more than usual for my family.”

Mexico City, with more than 23,000 confirmed cases, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country and although activity on the streets is no longer as paralyzed as before and the authorities are preparing for the gradual restart of some activities on Monday, the number of infections continues to rise. In Iztapalapa alone there are more than 4,500.

César Ávila, with more than 21 years of service, claims to have lived through all kinds of circumstances, but nothing like this. She has been taking care of COVID patients since the pandemic began, but the hardest moment was this week when she had to urgently transfer her family member who had been infected.

“That hurts, but here we are,” he says. “We are a great team, a great family.”

For Ávila, his close encounter with the new virus did not have a happy ending because his father-in-law died on May 23 after five days in hospital. But on other occasions there is more luck.

“We are saving lives,” says Ávila. “And we do it with a lot of love and a lot of passion.”

It’s almost seven o’clock at night and the paramedics prepare their special suits and masks to protect themselves from the new virus. They board the ambulance, turn on the sirens to travel the streets and avenues of Iztapalapa at speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour until they reach a small private clinic to collect Jovany Fragoso, a 36-year-old patient with symptoms of coronavirus.

From there, already with Fragoso encapsulated, the ambulance moved to General Enrique Cabrera hospital, about 20 kilometers from Iztapalapa, where after waiting more than an hour he was rejected and from there he was transferred to General Balbuena hospital, where the patient was received. and interned in the COVID area.

After traveling the streets of the country’s capital for more than four hours in ambulances, the paramedics return to their base. Night has fallen and they are exhausted, they feel that even the suit and masks practically suffocate them.

After undergoing a sanitation process, they scream and smile, as they share their lived experiences. The group knows, however, that the fight must be continued the next day and that there is no room for much celebration.

Although these are hard times, David Rodríguez, the coordinator, smiles proudly. His “86 heroes of Iztapalapa” do not rest.