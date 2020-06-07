The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is still a long way off and it is not yet known how it will happen, but history can give us some clues. Read: Initiative to reduce VAT from 16 to 10% due to contingencies

According to historians, pandemics often have two types of endings: the medical, which occurs when incidence and mortality rates plummet, and the social, when the epidemic of fear of disease decreases.

COVID-19 pandemic.

When people ask ‘When will this end?’ They ask about the social ending. “

Dr. Jeremy Greene, medical historian at Johns Hopkins

In other words, an ending can occur not because an illness has been overcome but because people tire of being in panic mode and learn to live with an illness. Allan Brandt, a Harvard historian, said something similar was happening with Covid-19.

“As we have seen in the debate on the opening of the economy, many questions about the so-called end (of the pandemic) are not determined by medical and public health data, but by socio-political processes”

Allan Brandt, Harvard historian

Black death and dark memories

The bubonic plague has struck multiple times in the past 2,000 years, killing millions of people and altering the course of history. Each epidemic amplified fear of what would come with the next outbreak.

The disease is caused by a strain of the Yersinia pestis bacteria that survives on fleas carried by rats. But bubonic plague, which became known as the Black Death, can also be passed from one person to another through respiratory droplets, so it cannot be eradicated simply by killing rats.

Historians describe three great waves of plague, said Mary Fissell, a Johns Hopkins historian: Justinian’s plague, in the 6th century; the medieval epidemic, in the 14th century; and a pandemic that struck in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The medieval pandemic started in 1331 in China. The disease, along with a civil war that was raging at the time, killed half of China’s population. From there, the plague moved along trade routes to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. In the years between 1347 and 1351, it killed at least a third of the European population. Half of the population of Siena, Italy, died.

“It is impossible for the human tongue to tell the horrible truth. In fact, someone who did not see such horror can be called blessed. (The infected) swell under the armpits and in the groins and fall while talking,” said Agnolo di Tura, 14th century chronicler

“Some hid in their homes. Others refused to accept the threat. Florence writer Giovanni Boccaccio wrote that his way of dealing with it was” to drink a lot, enjoy life to the fullest, sing and have fun, and satisfy all cravings when it arose. the opportunity, and dismiss it all as a big joke. “

That pandemic ended, but the plague recurred. One of the worst outbreaks began in China in 1855 and spread worldwide, killing more than 12 million in India alone. Health authorities in Mumbai, India, torched entire neighborhoods trying to rid them of the plague.

It is unclear what made the bubonic plague disappear. Some scholars have argued that the cold weather killed disease-carrying fleas, but that would not have interrupted the spread by the respiratory route, Yale historian Frank Snowden noted.

Or maybe it was a change in the rats. In the 19th century, the plague was carried not by black rats but by brown rats, which are stronger, more violent, and more likely to live apart from humans.

Another hypothesis is that the bacteria evolved to be less deadly. Or perhaps the actions of humans, such as the burning of villages, helped calm the epidemic.

In the United States, infections are endemic among prairie dogs in the Southwest and can be transmitted to people. Snowden said one of his friends became infected after a hotel stay in New Mexico. The previous occupant of his room had a dog, which had fleas that carried the microbe.

Such cases are rare and can now be successfully treated with antibiotics, but any report of a plague case arouses fear.

A disease that did end

Among the diseases that have achieved a medical purpose is smallpox. But it is exceptional for several reasons: there is an effective vaccine that provides protection for life; the virus, Variola minor, has no animal host, so eliminating the disease in humans meant total elimination; and its symptoms are so unusual that the infection is obvious, allowing effective quarantine and contact tracing.

But while it was in effect, smallpox was horrible. Epidemic after epidemic swept the world for at least 3,000 years. People infected with the virus developed a fever, then a rash that turned into pus-filled spots, which embedded and fell, leaving scars. The disease killed 3 out of 10 of its victims, often after immense suffering.

The last person to naturally contract smallpox was Ali Maow Maalin, a hospital cook in Somalia, in 1977. He recovered, only to die of malaria in 2013.

The last great pandemic

The flu of 1918 is presented today as the example of the ravages of a pandemic and the value of quarantines and social distancing. Before it ended, the flu killed 50 to 100 million people worldwide. It especially targeted young and middle-aged adults: children were orphaned, families without their providers, and more soldiers died in the middle of the First World War.

“(The virus) demonstrated the inferiority of human inventions in destroying human life,” said William Vaughan, a physician, in the fall of 1918.

After devastating the world, that flu disappeared, evolving into a more benign variant that occurs every year.

Maybe it was like a fire that, after burning the available and easily accessible wood, goes out

Frank Snowden, Yale historian

It also ended socially. World War I was over; people were ready for a new beginning, a new era and eager to leave behind the nightmare of disease and war. Until recently, the 1918 flu had been largely forgotten.

Other flu pandemics followed, none so severe, but nonetheless sobering. During the 1968 Hong Kong flu, 1 million people died worldwide, including 100,000 in the United States, mostly people over the age of 65. That virus still circulates as a seasonal flu, and its initial path of destruction, and the fear that accompanied it, is rarely remembered.

How will the Covid-19 be finished?

One possibility, historians say, is that the coronavirus pandemic could end socially before it ends medically. People can get so tired of the restrictions that the pandemic is over, even as the virus continues to burn in the population and before they find an effective vaccine or treatment.

“I think there is this kind of social psychological problem of exhaustion and frustration. We can get to a time when people just say, ‘That’s enough. I deserve to be able to return to my normal life.'”

Naomi Rogers, Yale historian

It is already happening. In some countries, restrictions are being lifted, allowing the reopening of beauty salons, nail salons, and gyms, and, in some cases in the US, even defying public health officials’ warnings that such measures are premature.

As the economic catastrophe caused by the closings grows, more and more people may be ready to say “enough.”

The challenge, Brandt said, is that there will be no sudden victory. Trying to define the end of the pandemic “will be a long and difficult process.”