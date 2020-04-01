Despite being one of the largest social networks that exist today, used by millions of people around the world through devices of all kinds, in the middle of 2020 the web version of instagram it is still too limited a functionally tool. That is why on more than one occasion we have had to find alternatives to carry out actions as simple as downloading photos and videos, or simply uploading photos to Instagram from the PC.

Another of the many limitations of the web version of Instagram is the inability to see the live or lives of other users as they are being broadcast, or even if they have ended. Luckily, there is also a solution for that problem.

So you can see the Instagram live from your computer

In order to reproduce live videos from instagram from other people from the computer – or see the lives that have already been broadcast previously – it will be necessary turn to a third-party tool to enable this option. In this case, we will use a extension for Google Chrome. It should be noted that the extension is compatible with both Chrome and other browsers derived from the Chromium code, such as Brave or the new Microsoft Edge.

The extension in question is IG Stories for Instagram, and is available for download completely free of charge through the Chrome extensions store. Once installed, here are the steps to see other people’s Lives from from your PC:

Open the web version of Instagram and go to the profile of a user who is broadcasting a direct, or has recently broadcast it (you can also see the direct ones from the Stories bar at the top of the screen)

Tap on the video and start playing it.

If you want, you can also download the live video if it has already finished. To do this, tap on the download icon located in the upper left. (At the moment, this function is only available on computers with Windows operating system)

On the other hand, the extension also offers the possibility of saving direct to see them later. To do this, you just have to access a user’s streaming and click on the “Save Live” option.

That’s it. By simply installing a tool and following a few simple steps, you can end one of Instagram’s most annoying limitations and start watch the videos live the rest of users from your computer through the web version, or download them to your PC to see them later.

More Instagram tricks on Andro4all

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: