WhatsApp was inspired by Instagram Stories to create their States, temporary publications that only remain 24 hours on the platform. In Andro4all we have already talked to you at length about the best tricks for WhatsApp States, from changing the color of the emojis to silencing the states of some contact that you do not want to know about.

The time has come to expand your list of tricks with one that will allow you to further customize the photos and videos that you publish in the WhatsApp States. After discovering how you can create your own WhatsApp stickers, it’s time to learn to put those personal stickers in your States. Go for it!

How do I put stickers in the WhatsApp States?

Stickers are a great tool to give it a fun and original touch to conversations. Not only can you create your own with photos that you have in the gallery, you can also add to favorites those stickers that some contact has passed you and you have loved.

The use of stickers is not limited to conversations, you can also add these stickers to your WhatsApp States. That’s right, this option is available for both the content you upload directly from your gallery and the content you take live through the camera. Step by Step, We explain how you can put stickers in the WhatsApp States.

1st- Open WhatsApp and enter the States tab.

2nd- Tap on the My Status bar or on the camera button, located in the lower right corner, to take a live photo or video or select it directly in the gallery of the telephone.

3º- This will give you access to the photo or video editing screen, where you can add the stickers. For it, click on the emoji button that appears at the top of the screen, between the rotate button and the text button.

4º- Two options will appear at the top: Stickers and Emoji. Click on the first one to access all the stickers that you have available, both those that the app offers you and those that you have saved in favorites.

5th- Click on the sticker you want to put in your state and place it in the area of ​​the photo or video that you like the most. You can enlarge or reduce its size until it is perfect.

6º- Once the video or photo that you want to share through WhatsApp States is prepared, tap on the green button at the bottom right, which will publish the content in your states. To verify that it has been shared as you wanted, click on My status.

Easy and fast, you have already verified how the process you must follow to put stickers on your WhatsApp States is, and show that the stickers you have created are the most creative of all. What’s more, it is possible that other users ask you to share with them those funny stickers that you have made with the memes of the moment.

Before we say goodbye, we remind you that in the WhatsApp States you can also put YouTube videos, an equally simple process that we have detailed in this article. Of course, to be able to use these tricks you must always keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version.

