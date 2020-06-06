As announced a few months ago, as of June 1, 2020, the new scheme came into force whereby foreign companies that provide digital services to users in Mexico through applications are required to pay SAT the Tax. to the Added Value (VAT) for their services.

Similarly, if national or foreign technological platforms, in addition to providing digital services, provide brokerage services, such as Uber, Rappi, Cabify, Airbnb, etc., will have the obligation to withhold both Income Tax (ISR) and Value Added Tax (VAT) to individuals who sell goods, provide services or grant the use or enjoy time and report these withholdings to the SAT no later than the 17th of the month following that in which the collection was made.

If you are a natural person with a business activity that alienates goods, provides services or provides accommodation through the Internet through technological platforms, computer applications and the like, this system facilitates and simplifies the fulfillment of your tax obligations. You will be able to exercise the option for the technological platforms to withhold your ISR and VAT definitively and pay them directly to the SAT, in this way you will be freed from making declarations because the withholdings that they make you have the character of final payment.

That is, if you have income through Uber, Cabify, Rappi, etc., or because you rent your house or apartment through Airbnb, or similar services, it would be the platform itself that does the withholding for you.

The withholding of the ISR is made on the total income that you receive without considering VAT, while the withholding of VAT will be 50% of the transferred tax, as long as you are registered in the RFC.

It is important that you consider that, to apply the definitive withholding scheme, your income in the year in question must not exceed 300 thousand pesos.