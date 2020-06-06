At the end of the pregnancy months, there are signs that tell you that labor will begin

The moment of giving birth It can be unsettling for any mother, especially for gilts. The level of anguish and stress can damage the process, so it is vital to stay calm and know how to recognize the signals of your body.

So you can feel more calm and confident about your labor, here are some important points to recognize.

Signs of childbirth

According to an article in the portal Babies and more, the signs of the proximity of labor are 2: contractions and bag breakage. When both, or only one, occur, it is indicative of the proximity of delivery. It must be borne in mind, however, that contractions must be rhythmic and constant.

You should pay special attention to contractions, because you may have had contractions before, and alarms go off. However, these are not the true contractions. Those that indicate labor are constant and the time between contractions is shorter.

Bag break

When this happens, indicates that labor is to come. It is an uncomfortable feeling, but it is natural. Also, you should be aware of the color of the liquid. If the color is pink, transparent and even white, you will have enough time to prepare.

However, if the color is yellow, green or black, you should immediately go to a health center. It is important that you are prepared, especially in the last month of your pregnancy, for all these signs.

Photo: Shutterstock

Get ready

During the last month of your pregnancy you must be prepared because the delivery could come at any time. Keep everything you need for this moment in a bag, and have it at your disposal.

Stay calm, and notify your partner and your GP. Follow all instructions. Also remember that feeding during these 9 months is important for you to give birth to a strong and healthy baby.