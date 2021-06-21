How do I know if I am an addict?

06/21/2021 at 12:26 PM CEST

For a long time, in the absence of further scientific research, addictions were surrounded by stereotypes very harmful. Today we know, as well they aim from the American Association for Addiction Medicine, that is “a primary and chronic disease of brain reward, motivation, memory, and related circuits“in which genetics plays a very important role. Thus, and as with the rest of the genes of our genome, they can be activated or deactivated by the way and the environment in which we live. But how can we identify that we have addiction?

From CC Addictions, Madrid’s rehabilitation and detoxification clinic, expose a series of symptoms presented by people who suffer from addiction. Such an intense desire to consume that one cannot think of anything else, such as the need to guarantee the availability of the drug, such as the abandonment of responsibilities and idle activities due to consumption, such as the perseverance of consumption despite being causing obvious damage to yourself and your relationships, such as needing a higher dose each time to enjoy the effects or as failing to quit.

But not the only ones. There are other clues. A very illuminating one involves experiencing one or more withdrawal symptoms when trying to stop or cut back. In addition, spending amounts of money that are above what we can afford to acquire drugs or do reckless activities such as driving under the influence are also clear signs of addiction. However, it is essential to look at the entire image so that we can detect several of these symptoms simultaneously. Although, as they say from this same institution, addiction often involves denial. That is why external observation is key.

In this sense, CC Addictions also speak of signs of addiction that can be seen at first glance or with a little attention from third parties. Among them we find physical changes, marked “by a deterioration in personal hygiene, as well as a lack of interest in clothing and appearance in general.” In addition, they also generally occur changes in behavior and mood, with depression and irritability as the main protagonists, and changes in lifestyle. This ranges from changes in key aspects such as diet or sleep to changes in interests.

Other symptoms that can be seen from the outside are financial problems, health problems, and academic or work problems. After all, continued drug use, as well as spending excessive time thinking about how to get it and getting it, implies a decrease in performance. But it is essential to clarify one thing: although we have talked specifically about drug addiction, addictions are much more varied. In addition to substance addictions, exist addictions to emotional and behavioral addictions to objects as varied as sex, porn, games, food or work.