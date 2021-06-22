How do I know how many weeks I have listed with the IMSS?

MEXICO CITY.- If you are a worker affiliated with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and you want to know the number of weeks you have quoted and request your proof.

It is a free procedure in which you will obtain detailed information on your last five patterns or even request a history to date.

Where can I obtain the proof of contribution weeks?

There are two ways to request this document.

Online: The procedure can be done 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Just click on the following link:

https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/semanascotizadas-web/usuarios/IngresoAsegurado

In person: At the corresponding Sub-delegation, from Monday to Friday on IMSS business days from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What do I need to certify the weeks listed?

To complete the online procedure, you must have the following information at hand:

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). Social Security Number (SSN). Email.

If you do it in person, present the following documents:

Valid official identification. Original. Social Security Number (SSN). Valid official ID ADIMSS credential

It is important that you take into account the following information:

The weeks reported will be those that the insured has until the date of withdrawal or application. In the event that the insured has the necessary weeks to complete the processing of a pension, he / she must make his request in the Family Medicine Unit of his / her affiliation. The documentation must not contain errors, deletions, erasures or amendments. In cases where the social security number is detected with any inconsistency, you must go to the Subdelegation to clarify it.

