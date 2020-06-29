If you have lost your PUBG Mobile guest account, here are the steps you need to take to get it back.

Playing as a guest at PUBG Mobile is a risky action, since you can lose all the advances you are making in this popular Battle Royale for Android. To the 3 tips we gave you to survive on the Miramar map now we add another key: play registered whenever you can. If you have not done so and have suffered the loss of your PUBG Mobile guest account, we explain to you what should you do to get it back.

Many are the players who had requested Tencent Games to facilitate account recovery of lost guests, especially in those cases where they were not responsible for deleting the account. Said and done, it is possible to play PUBG Mobile again with that user with whom you had achieved so many achievements.

How do I get my PUBG Mobile account back?

PUBG Mobile, one of the best free games for Android, gives you the possibility to play as a guest when you start, but it warns you that progress may be lost when switching devices. Despite the warnings, you may have opted for this route to avoid the registration process that is so lazy at times, or simply because you thought that you would not last more than two games playing the Tencent title.

Whatever happened to you to lose your PUGB Mobile account, we explain below the steps you must follow to recover it, and next to it all the progress you had made. Go for it:

1st- Open PUBG Mobile on your Android.

2nd- On the main screen, click on the gear icon located in the lower right corner.

3º- In the Configuration section, click on « Serv. to the client », which appears at the bottom left.

4º- This will access the PUBG Mobile Customer Service, where you can see the different problems that may arise in the game divided into different sections. Select any of them to bring up the message button in the upper right corner, which will put you in contact with the PUBG Mobile bot assistant.

5th- Start the chat with the bot and explain that you want to recover your lost guest account. Then you will have to give you various details about the account, such as the device you used it on or your username. When the bot confirms that you are the account owner, will start the recovery process, which may take a few days.

Wait a while until Tencent Games notifies you that your guest account is back, and along with it all the progress you had made playing PUBG Mobile. It is worth mentioning that this method doesn’t always work and the wizard may not be able to retrieve your guest account data, and facing this problem there is no solution.

On the contrary, if your request has had a happy ending and now you can enjoy your account again, it is important that link it to one of your social media accounts -Google, Facebook or Twitter, for example- so that the progress is saved and you can recover it when you go to play on other devices. Finally, if you are going to start playing PUBG Mobile from 0 on your Android, remember that it is essential that you create a new account and do not resort to the guest so as not to risk losing all the data.

