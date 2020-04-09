We have already seen how to download Instagram photos from other profiles, and even their videos and live videos. However, the social network of images and videos par excellence also includes limitations when it comes to download profile pictures from accounts, and it is necessary to resort to third party tools to get these photos in real size.

It is true that, unlike the “stories”, the profile images do not expire and they will remain there, at least, until the owner of the account in question decides to change it for another. However, if you have ever wanted to download a profile picture from any Instagram accountToday we explain how to do it step by step from your mobile or PC.

Download the profile picture from any Instagram account

The necessary tool to download profile images on Instagram is InstaDP. Since it is a web tool, it is possible to use it both from the computer and from your mobile, simply using a web browser of your choice.

Keep in mind, though, that while Instagram profile pictures are public Even in private accounts, perhaps not everyone will be as happy to download one of their images without permission. So before carrying out this process, it might be a good idea discuss it with the person who owns the account and, incidentally, ask for the original file of your profile image instead of using this tool. Be that as it may, the process to download the profile images in full size is as follows:

Open InstaDP in the browser from the mobile or from the computer.

In the search engine at the top of the page, enter the exact name of the account (not the “alias” of the profile).

Tap on the account in question, and then tap on the “Full Size” tab.

Wait for the photo to load at full size, and with a long press (on your mobile or tablet) or right click (on the computer), select the “Download image” option.

That’s it. Once you have finished the process, the downloaded image will have been saved in your download folder at its maximum size – the maximum supported by Instagram, of course – and you can use the file as you wish. It is also necessary to mention that this tool does not work with private Instagram accounts. In addition to that, it does not hurt to comment that the same tool is also used to download the stories of other users of the social network or see information about the profile of each one such as the number of publications, followers or followers.

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: