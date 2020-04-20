Roberto Carlos, the idol of the Latin American song, will open the intimacy that has kept him in quarantine and in this way he will hold his first concert in “Live streaming” to celebrate his 79th birthday.

The Brazilian star, with his voice intact, celebrates at a distance with his audience today Sunday from 3:45 pm Los Angeles time through his official YouTube.com/RobertoCarlosOficial channel) and will also be broadcast simultaneously on Globoplay and the channel TV channel Globo that will show the first two songs of their concert live.

How to access ?: Here in this link https://SMB.lnk.to/RobertoCarlos_Live

During this concert the public will be able to sing and get excited with hits such as “Cama y mesa”, “Cóncavo y convexo”, “Amigo”, “Lady Laura” and many more that they have managed to cultivate in their long career on stage.

With an estimated duration of 45 minutes, the show will feature “all care, as the occasion demands”, because according to a statement from Sony Discos, Roberto Carlos has prepared a special script and full of love, where the artist will be accompanied by maestro Eduardo Lages and by Tutuca Borba, on keyboards.

Taking advantage of the virtual contact with his fans around the world, Roberto Carlos has stated through the Sony statement that he appreciates “the displays of affection” he has received and asks his fans to stay at home, in voluntary isolation, until make it safe to get back to routine.

Roberto Carlos, due to his age, is located on the scales as a person at risk and therefore has kept himself safe to avoid being infected with COVID19.

“I appreciate the understanding and reaffirm that this is for our good,” shared the award-winning artist born in Cachoeiro do Itapemirim.