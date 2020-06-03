The Izzi telecommunications service announced the launch of Izzi Móvil, an OMV that, for 250 pesos a month, includes data, mobile telephony and unlimited SMS messages.

If you live in one of the following cities and have contracted any of the packages that Izzi offers, then you already have access to Izzi Mobile:

CDMX and metropolitan area

Aguascalientes

Cancun

Celaya

Chihuahua

Juarez City

Cuernavaca

Merida

Mexicali

Monterrey

Carmen beach

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Tampico

Tijuana

Beautiful villa

Zapopan

You just have to enter this page with your data (email with which you registered your service and password) to activate it.

How do I sign up without losing my current number?

This service is exclusively for Izzi clients, so if you do not have it, you can contract it by clicking here or by calling 800 607 70 82, where you can find out about the different internet, telephone and cable television packages that suit you best.

If you contract and domicile your card to pay for the service, you will get 25 extra megabytes of speed on the internet.

Izzi Móvil offers the possibility of keep your current phone number. If you are interested in this option, you just have to follow three simple steps:

Call from the number you want to keep to 051 to receive your 4-number PIN *

Call 800 120 500 or send an email to portabilidad@izzi.mx and share your PIN

Once you receive your Izzi Mobile SIM, put it on your mobile phone and voila!

In a matter of 24 hours, your usual number will already be Izzi Móvil.

If you want to know more about it, enter here.

With Izzi Móvil you can:

Activate up to five lines in the same statement

To have access to various free internet hotspots called Izzi Spots

Contract no forced term or activation cost

This plan includes data, calls and SMS messages to the United States and Canada.

How does Izzi Móvil work?

Izzi Móvil draws on the architecture of Altán, a Shared Network that operates under the 700 Mhz spectrum, which corresponds to the 28G native band 4.5G and offers relatively higher speeds than other networks and that to take advantage of it, it is necessary have a compatible phone with the B28 band.

In case you are interested in hiring the service, enter this link to verify if your phone is compatible with the Altán Network.

According to its Terms and Conditions, OMV offers its clients two options: the first gives them only the SIM card to use with their usual cell phone, and the second, in which the operator provides a compatible mobile phone with which take advantage of their service.

* Remember that the PIN is valid for 5 days.

