If you have just released Android mobile and have never used a phone with Google’s operating system, you may still have to familiarize yourself with one of the many customization options and adjustments included in this platform.

One of those options is the possibility of change the notification tone It is configured by default on each device, and it sounds every time an email, WhatsApp message or any other type of notice is received. In this guide, we explain how to change the notification tone, and where can you find good sounds that you can use as warning tones on your mobile.

We recommend you: How to start Android from scratch

Change the default warning tone on your mobile

The process to change the default notification tone is similar on most Android devices on the market, regardless of the version of the operating system you use or the manufacturer itself. These are the steps to follow:

Open the device settings app

Go to the “Sound and Vibration” section. This section may also appear as “Sound & Notifications”, or similar

Access the section “Notification tone”, “Notification sound” or similar

Choose the sound you want to use

That is all. Now, every time you receive a notification on your mobile, the new tone you selected will play instead of the original. Also, remember that you can use different tones for apps like WhatsApp so that it is easier to identify the notifications you receive without even having to turn on the mobile screen.

Where to get good notification tones for your mobile

On more than one occasion we have selected packages consisting of ringtones that can be used as notification sounds on Android. A while back, we brought you a great pack of popular video game sounds ready to be used as notification tones. We also offered you the possibility of getting more than 200 notification tones from Google’s Pixel series phones that can be used in any other terminal.

However, there are applications from which to download thousands of sound tones in high quality, perfect to be used as warning sounds on our Android phones. One of the most popular is ZEDGE, a personalization app that has a huge repertoire of wallpapers, as well as call and notification sounds.

There are also other popular alternatives like Notification Ringtones, a free app that brings together thousands of original sounds to be used as a warning tone on devices.

On the other hand, if you have a compatible phone, you can also download the official Google sound app, included by default on Pixel phones. This app has more than 200 tones, both calls and notifications, organized in different categories to make it easier to find the most suitable tone.

Before finishing, we remind you that notification tone is not the only sound you can set on your Android. If you want, you can also change the ringtone, and even easily create your own ringtones.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: