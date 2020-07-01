If security is paramount for you and yours, it’s time to block web pages in Google Chrome with these extensions.

We know that the internet is the largest computer network worldwide and Chrome the most popular browser; however, despite the large amount of information available, it is sometimes necessary to block some web pages in Google Chrome, either safeguard and security of the smallest of the house or simply avoid distractors in the work area that affect your productivity.

Regardless of whether you are a parent, network administrator or common user, this Chrome setting can help you control the sites you visit constantly or prevent your children from entering prohibited sites. All this and more, you can get it with the Google browser.

So this time you will learn how to block web pages in Google Chrome, whether on mobile devices or computers in an extremely easy way.

Block websites in Google Chrome

Thanks to the diversity it presents Google It is possible to perform various tasks, such as changing the language and translating web pages, desktop shortcuts, modifying the home page and even the ability to install various extensions.

With these applications you will be able to avoid procrastination during working hours, especially on social networks or multimedia platforms … In addition, you will be able to apply locks, create a schedule and administer the websites, this in order that the small ones of the home do not visit censored sites for your age. To complete this process, you must do the following:

On computers

One of the extensions that you can install in the Google Chrome browser and that will serve to block all the pages you want is called: BlockSite. To download it, follow these steps:

Download to BlockSite following this link.

Click on the option « Add to Chrome ». Now just wait for the download to complete and install automatically.

Once installed, the upper right will appear BlockSite icon.

To block web pages, you need to access the portal. Then click on the icon Block this site and ready.

Now, if you want to unlock the pages, click « Edit list » and the pages you have blocked will appear. They will be represented with a minus symbol, in this case click on the symbol so that the web is unlocked.

It should be noted that with this extension you will be able to program a block plan, for example of (9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) accompanied by the preferred days and it will also be possible to redirect the blocked pages to a special website.

To make matters worse, you can password protect BlockSite against intruders, either to access the list of blocked pages, remove any web from the list or uninstall the extension.

On Android

The smartphone is one of the devices that has revolutionized humanity, but it is also a distracting object, especially when browsing the internet, for this the best solution is to block the websites or applications that interfere with your work productivity.

For the luck of many the extension BlockSite for Google Chrome It is also available for Android and has the same purpose. You just have to follow these simple steps:

Download BlockSite from the Play Store or from this link and click « To download ». Like any other application, it will be installed automatically, then touch on « Open ».

After the app runs, touch on « I AGREE », then click « ALLOW ACCESSIBILITY ».

It only remains to add the pages you want to block, for this press the plus symbol (+), located at the bottom right.

Then it will show a window with certain pages by default, you just have to touch the plus symbol (+) to add it and block its use.

Also, in the form of a carousel, the applications installed on the mobile will appear. Here you will also have the possibility to block those that you consider necessary.

Once you’ve added the apps and pages, tap on « DONE », located in the upper right part of the app and that’s it.

To unlock the applications or pages, you must go to the section of « Block list », then click on the trash can icon and in this way you will remove that application or page from the list.

On iOS

Not only in the Android operating system it is possible to block sites, also the iOS system has its applications for block access to certain portals. The peculiarity is that some are paid and others for free, the most popular are:

Zero Willpower: This application has a value of 1.99 $ USD and allows you to create an easy list of all the websites that you want to block from the Safari browser on your iPhone. This app has a timer, so you can block one or several sites for a limited period of time. Download Here.

Site Blocker: This app is free and allows you to block websites that distract or do not want to navigate in Safari, you can also block specific applications that you have on iOS devices. This app includes a timer among other features that can be very useful. Download Here.

Extensions to block websites in Chrome

As expected BlockSite It is not the only extension available in the Google Chrome store for locks, there are many in the store; however, there are few effective ones. This is a list of the best extensions for block websites in Google Chrome.

They all have similar characteristics, whether it is blocking pages, managing them, creating work schedules, restricting access, among other features.

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

