How do home delivery platforms know our tastes?

This Friday, La Sexta opted for the Investigation Team with a program focused on food delivery. And it is that, it is a very used service and that saw its boom in pandemic. However, it is a world about which many aspects are unknown.

The program studied one of them, such as the fact that, when entering the food delivery applications, they already show for suggestions how well they know us, getting very close to both our culinary preferences and the money we are willing to spend. But how do you get there?

Gabriel Madruga, an expert in digital marketing, collaborated with the format to dispel the doubt. As he explained, the method is very similar to the one used by Google to anticipate the needs of users.

“It’s very similar to the Google concept. You just enter your address in a search engine and from there they can offer you what might interest you the most. “Regarding tastes, Madruga said that the fact that they knew it was directly related to the data business, which reveals not only preferences, but how much you would be willing to spend on an order at home.

The expert also explained that, although the idea of ​​food delivery was previously related to fast food or even junk food, currently this has totally evolved, and even reaches haute cuisine, becoming part of this type of platform. Dabiz Muñoz, Dani García, or Quique Dacosta.