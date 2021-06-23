How do Covid-19 vaccines work? This cartoon video explains it perfectly

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Explain how a vaccine works and how it protects us Against the virus it is not easy, much more if you do not have knowledge about bacteriology or viruses. For this reason, these days there are many authors and professionals who, through infographics, videos, etc., try to explain to the population why is it so important to get vaccinated and how a vaccine works.

One of those videos has been around social networks these days and, we, we have decided to recover it so you can take a look at it. Why? Because explains perfectly, easily and dynamically, how a vaccine works in our body and how it protects us from Covid-19.

The video, whose author is unknown at the moment and is in English, tells the story of a cat that is vaccinated against Covid-19. You can see it below: