Although we are only in the first half of 2020, covid-19 is on its way to becoming one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

The pandemic has killed more than 280,000 people worldwide since January 9, when the first death was recorded in Wuhan City, China.

Experts caution, however, that the number may be well below the actual, due to underreporting caused by lack of evidence in many countries.

“The scenario we see now points to the possibility that covid-19 is among the leading causes of death in 2020, but we will only be safe in a few years, when we have the data,” epidemiologist Theo Vos, a researcher, told BBC Mundo from the Institute of Health and Metric Assessment (IHME) of the University of Washington, USA.

Even so, the official data available shows the dimension of covid-19 in relation to other causes of death.

As can be seen in the graph above, the number of new registered deaths fluctuates every week due to the advance or decline of the epidemic in each country.

Still, at the peak between mid-March and April, it exceeded the average weekly deaths caused in 2017 by diabetes, car accidents and digestive system diseases worldwide, leaving behind problems such as tuberculosis, HIV and malaria .

Data in the region

The 2017 data is the most recent available in the Global Burden of Disease study, carried out by the IHME, one of the most comprehensive produced on the subject.

The study counts deaths from 282 types of illness and injury in 195 countries and territories.

In a simplified calculation, it is seen that, in Latin America, diabetes killed an average of 3,515 people per week in 2017.

Lung infections, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, killed 3,836 per week that year, on average, and 3,836 people died of dementia.

While in the week of April 20-27, 2020, the Covid-19 killed 5,492 people in the region.

The underreporting of the figures and the “indirect effect”

However, any comparison is hampered by underreporting of covid-19 cases, a problem that occurs in all countries, to a greater or lesser extent.

In Brazil, for example, projections made by research groups at different universities say that the number of real cases of covid-19 can be 12 to 16 times greater than the official number.

In many countries, official death records only count those who die in hospitals or who have tested positive.

Deaths without an accurate diagnosis and those that occurred in homes or nursing homes, for example, do not always enter the statistics immediately.

In addition, data analysis experts warn of the “indirect or side effect” that covid-19 can have on the most common causes of death, such as cancer.

“What we call the ‘indirect effect’ is the great impact this pandemic is having on other causes of death. It can come in several forms: people not seeking medical care, health systems that have exceeded their capacity, lack of access to treatment or reductions in funding, “Hannah Ritchie, head of research for the” Our World in data »from Oxford University.

“For example, in many countries there are people who are not receiving treatment for cardiovascular disease due to quarantine and the overload of health systems,” he says.

According to Theo Vos of the IHME, the indirect effect of the pandemic on other causes of death is still “modest”, according to the data available in real time.

If we think about the long term, the impact of the pandemic – such as the interruption of health services and the fact that many people will go into poverty – will be reflected in mortality. As that indirect effect of covid-19 will not be explicit in death certificates (only the main cause of death), we are trying to find ways to quantify it, “he concludes.