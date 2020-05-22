The role of children in the spread of the coronavirus has been a crucial issue since the early days of the pandemic. Scientists are trying to find out by force now that some countries are reopening schools after weeks of confinement.

Childhood COVID-19 represents a small fraction of confirmed cases: Less than 2 percent of reported infections in China, Italy, and the United States have been in children under 18 years of age. However, researchers do not agree on how likely children are to become infected and spread the virus.

Some argue that the results point to a lower risk in children. Not being responsible for most of the transmissions, the data supports opening schools, says Alasdair Munro, a researcher for infectious childhood diseases at Southampton University Hospital. In Germany and Denmark they have already returned to school, and in some areas of Australia and France they are prepared to return little by little over the next few weeks.

Other scientists oppose a hasty return to the classroom. They maintain that the incidence of infection seems lower in children than in adults because they have not been so exposed to the virus, especially with so many closed schools. They add that children have not had as many tests as adults because they tend to have no symptoms or have mild ones.

In the words of Gary Wong, a researcher and childhood pulmonologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, “I don’t see any solid biological or epidemiological reason that would make me think that there is less childhood infection. As long as there is community transmission among adults, the reopening of schools will most likely facilitate dissemination, since respiratory viruses are known to circulate in schools and daycare centers. He insists that good monitoring and analysis systems should be put in place before reopening them.

Scientists believe that if children spread the virus, infections will likely pick up in a few weeks in countries where they have returned to school.

The resolution of this debate will depend on large, high-quality population studies (some are already underway) that include detecting antibodies in the blood to find out if they were already infected.

Some scientists study children’s immune responses to find out why they have milder symptoms than adults after infection and what clues this gives us for future treatment.

Vulnerability to infection

A study published April 27 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (which had already been pre-published in March), looked at family units with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shenzhen, China. They found that those younger than 10 years old had the same chance of being infected as adults, but were less likely to have severe symptoms.

Munro tells us that this pre-publication left them terrified because it suggested that children could spread the disease in silence.

In other studies, including some from South Korea, Italy and Iceland, where screening was more widespread, a lower infection rate was seen among children. Some Chinese studies also support the idea that children are less prone to infection. In one published in Science on April 29, data from Hunan was analyzed, where all contact between infected people entailed tracking and detecting the virus. The authors found that for every infected child under the age of 15 there were about three infected people between the ages of 20 and 64.

According to Munro, the data is less conclusive for teens 15 and older, and their risk of infection appears to be similar to that of adults.

Transmission risk

We know even less about how infected children spread the virus. A study of a group of cases in the French Alps included a 9-year-old boy who attended three schools and a ski class with symptoms of COVID-19, but who did not transmit it to anyone. Munro states that “it is almost unheard of for an adult exposed to so many people to pass it on to anyone else.”

Kirsty Short, a virologist at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, conducted an unpublished meta-analysis of several studies of family units, including some countries that did not close schools in their day, such as Singapore. He found that children did not usually carry the infection home, because they only introduced it in 8 percent of households. In contrast, this study indicated that during the H5N1 avian influenza outbreak, children were the first case identified in half of the family units.

For Munro, “studies with family units are reassuring because, although there are many infected children, they do not transmit it when they get home.”

But Wong argues that such research is biased because households were not randomly selected, but were chosen because they contained an already infected adult, making it very difficult to establish who brought the virus. The closure of schools and daycares could also explain that children are not usually the main source of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Other respiratory viruses are transmitted between adults and children, so Wong does not believe that this coronavirus is an exception.

In fact, two prepublications indicate that children with symptoms of COVID-19 have an amount of viral RNA similar to that of adults. “According to these results, in the current situation, we must be cautious with the unrestricted reopening of schools and kindergartens, because children could be as infectious as adults,” the authors of one of the studies, led by Christian Drosten, tell us. virologist at the Charité Hospital in Berlin. However, it is unclear whether the elevated viral RNA concentration is an indicator of the person’s infectious ability, as warned by Harish Nair, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh.

Transmission from schools to a broader community has not been sufficiently studied, but an Australian report of ongoing research suggests that SARS-CoV-2 is poorly transmitted by children, much less than other respiratory viruses, such as flu. The report examined more than 850 people who had been in contact with 9 students and 9 workers with COVID-19 in primary and secondary schools in the state of New South Wales. Only two cases of illness were recorded, both children, among whom they came into contact with them.

Based on these results, Munro tells us that they should be allowed to return to school: “children are the ones who earn the least with confinement, but the ones who have the most to lose”, such as being left without classes or without social assistance, such as free meals at school.

The reopening of schools does not mean a return to normality, Short clarifies. There will be many restrictions and changes to reduce the risks of transmission, such as the separation of desks in class and the closure of playgrounds. For Wong, broadcast studies in schools will also be important as they reopen. Researchers in the Netherlands plan the close follow-up over the next few weeks as schools reopen.

Immune response

The researchers do agree, however, that children tend to cope with COVID-19 better than adults. When infected, most have no or mild symptoms. However, some become very sick and even die. A few cases of an inflammatory response similar to the rare Kawasaki disease, which affects children, have been reported in London and New York.

According to Wong, “it would not be surprising if COVID-19 was associated with Kawasaki disease because other viral infections already are.” If the connection ends up being real, it may have been misdiagnosed in China, Japan, and South Korea, because the highest prevalence of Kawasaki disease is in Asia.

One theory to explain that children have milder symptoms, Wong tells us, is that the ACE2 receptors (the protein that the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to enter cells) in their lungs are less abundant or less mature. But to confirm, Wong alerts us that researchers would have to study samples of infant tissue, which is very difficult to obtain.

Others suggest that children are often more exposed to other coronaviruses, such as those that cause the common cold, which would protect them from serious illness. This argument does not seem very convincing to Munro, because the newborns are not seriously ill from COVID-19 either.

Wong points out that children could mount an immune response more in line with the infection, enough to fight the virus, but not so strong that it causes significant multi-organ damage. He has conducted a preliminary analysis of 300 individuals with COVID-19 in which he has seen that children produce much less cytokines (the proteins released by the immune system). Patients of all ages with severe cases of the disease tend to have a high concentration of cytokines, but this observation is not enough to establish a cause and effect relationship: «are they sicker because they have a higher concentration of cytokines or do they have more cytokines because they are sicker? ».

Smiriti Mallapaty

