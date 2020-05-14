How do cats do it to stand up?

You’ve heard the old saying that cats always manage to fall to their feet. But, How true is that adage

Cats have a highly tuned sense of balance and have a very flexible spine (because they have more vertebrae than humans), allowing them to turn their bodies to straighten when they fall, an innate skill known as their “correction reflex.”

This does not mean that cats always fall without harm. Falling cats are sometimes injured, and not all cats survive falls, especially older, less agile cats. Thanks to science and technology, this is what we now know about the aerodynamic abilities of cats.

Reality or fiction?

Most of the time, a cat will land on its feet when it falls. Your body reflexively corrects its course so that when it hits the ground, your feet are in position to strike first.

The height of a cat’s fall determines how well, or how poorly, its paws will be able to absorb the impact of the landing.

Veterinarians treating broken paws and other injuries from cats that survive high-altitude falls have noted that cats that fall from higher heights, such as more than five stories, often suffer less serious injuries than those that fall from a few stories.

Which is the reason? A longer fall gives cat bodies more time to straighten up and fall to their feet.

Image: Unsplash

5 CELEBRITY CATS OF SCIENCE

Feline body mechanics

Seen in slow motion, a falling cat begins to change its balance from the second it begins its flight.

When a cat jumps or falls from a high place, it uses its sight or vestibular apparatus (a balance system located in the inner ear) to determine up and down, and then rotates its upper body to look down. Your lower body does the same.

Also, when it lands, the cat’s leg joints support the impact of its weight. A falling cat is less like a plane and more like a parachute.

As your body orients to the drop motion, it relaxes and stretches for the landing ahead.

Cats are also gifted with other ways to fall on their feet. They are born with flexible vertebral columns that allow the correction of the course while they fall.

On the other hand, cats also have 30 vertebrae, which contributes to their flexibility (humans only have 24). And while their tails often act as rudders in daily activities, the tails are negligible in free fall, so even a cat born without a tail can navigate a fall.

The cat’s inner ear houses its system vestibular, which tells the cat’s body where it is relative to the ground, whether it’s upside down, moving, or walking. The system allows the cat’s body to orient itself properly and regain balance after a fall.

On the other hand, cats are also aided in falls by their small bodies, light bone structure, and thick fur, which decrease their terminal velocity, softening the impact.

How do cats do it to stand up?

Innate or learned behavior?

A cat’s ability to land on its feet is not a trick taught by its mother or her life experience, but rather a gift from nature.

By the time the kittens are about 6 weeks old and can run and jump in a coordinated manner, their bodies can successfully correct their balance during a fall.

However, a cat still needs protection against the risk of falling. If you have any open windows in your high-rise home, make sure they’re well protected.

Finally, knowing this does not mean that curiosity makes you winnow a cat, for example, some curious children by nature may be tempted to experiment with the cat to see if it is true, which can hurt them.

THE SIX FINGER CATS OF THE HOUSE OF ERNEST HEMINGWAY

CONFIRM: CATS RECOGNIZE THEIR OWN NAME