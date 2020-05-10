A look at one of the least celebrated faces in the middle and how it is fought.

Video games owe to immersiveness the ability to tell many of their experiences and stories. This immersiveness is born, among other things, from a tacit pact between the player and the game itself, a suspension of disbelief that allows us to get involved in what they are telling us, ignoring their distance from our reality. This dive is delicate and this pact is relatively fragile, and can be broken for a thousand reasons, but one of the most common isthe so-called bugs.

These unplanned errors cause the malfunction of our video games, in most cases harmlessly; but, in others, irreparably damaging the course of our gaming session. Bugsthey are not a dish of anyone’s taste, developers, players and producers alike. Today we want to talk to you about how some of the big companies in the worldcombat this problem.

Video games have been complicated

There is a certain perception today that video games that are launched on the markethave more output errors than before, as well as that they persist more in time. The fact that day one patches have become the norm, or that we have cases like Mass Effect: Andromeda to give a well-known example in the current generation causes many users to cry out in the sky, questioning why from this.

If we really want to blame someone or something for this fact, we will probably have to blame the titles themselves and their increasing complexity. Video games arebigger, more complete and complex than everBy simple extension, it is easier to generate unscheduled errors in different aspects of it. Consider GTA III, with twenty-three people on the core development team, versus GTA V twelve years later, where only one of the title divisions at Rockstar during one of the production phases had with more than three hundred workers.

Video games today have more errors than ever, but they are also infinitely more complexThese numbers help us get used to the idea of ​​how immense the lines of the modern video game are, inside and outside the AAA. Thefaults within that vastnessthey are almost inevitable in a task that involves so much human strength; But, through their appearance and repetition, developers know today, better than ever, how to combat them.

Cutting the problem from the root

The errors in our games usually come from two sources: an undetected problem in the game code, or a failure with the assets and their values. Although awareness of their existence may be simple, to fix these errors it is usually necessary to detect the source of the error before putting a solution in it, which usually comes after a measured action plan to involve the least time and resources possible. This procedure has not changed much over the years. Taking as reference the content of Game Testing All in One (by P. Schultz & Bryant) we can highlight these measures from the process:

Gathering information about the problem and its possible origin Action plan to cover the errors and apply possible solutions Tests to confirm the disappearance of the error and search for new possible errors

Time and resources used are limited assets for developers, who must be selectiveTheoretically, it is possible to repeat this cycle until the complete elimination of errors, but that scenario is a pipe dream. The reality is that each of these cycles consumes time and resources, both human and monetary, two ofthe most valuable itemsin any production. All of these bugs also need to be adjusted on budget, not just on the release schedule, making bug fixing a choice for developers – with time and resources needed. What should we fix first?

The problem of spending fixing these errors

To answer the dilemma of what to address in a post-production stage, especially when it is intended for error correction, is to do a damage check; How much time should be invested, when it will cost and what part of the team will be involved. For this to be done in the best possible way, the identification and location stage must be done in the best possible way; because its function is to save as much time as possible.

Traditionally, this evaluation stage has been carried out through internal and external means, but always within the production process itself. Today these processes have slightly mutated, but their principles and mission remain the same. Some of the most common could be:

Internal tests carried out by the development team itself, especially common in creating functional title builds and present throughout development. QA Testing. External tests, normally carried out by teams of professionals outside the development, but involved in the project; commonly called beta-testers. Testing phases with end users, generally carried out through reports. Closed and open betas prior to the launch of a title would fall into this category. External and non-production work. Here will enter the remuneration for objectives that we see on pages like hackerone that the companies themselves do to prove their progress. They are not common in video games, but titles like Valorant have recently turned to them. Automatic information gathering processes. The most common when the production process has been completed. Error tickets or system reports will enter here.

The professional and industry veteranTom sloperGo further into some of these tasks on your personal website; A reading that we recommend if you are interested in this topic and want to know the documentation and opinion provided by a professional.

The actions of some of the big companies in the media

Of course, the exposed cases are more focused on individual developers of smaller or larger size. In the case of the three major developers that capture the title of this text, additional factors come into play to obtain the desired information; either because of their experience in other fields, as it happens with Sony and Microsoft, or for the total control of the hardware where the titles compatible with their consoles are executed.

Sony, Nintendo, or Microsoft have the advantage of control over hardwareIn the case of Sony, to start with a specific one, we could highlight that they hardly outsource QA processes outside the company. Sony has many years behind them in the world of hardware, so the Japanese were able to absorb this work with some ease when they launched the project.PlayStation. Nintendo, by continuing with Japanese companies, understands detection tasks in a similar way; its famousNintendo Seal of QualityIt was one of the first globally accepted quality control stamps. Today it is maintained, although it is, almost, an honorific recognition.

Equally interesting is the case of Microsoft, which has the most accumulated experience in the field of software in which video games move. Those of Redmond are committed to constant monitoring through machine learning and QA based on crowdsourcing; which they accompany with other more traditional actions. About the first of those named, they published an interesting article on the Microsoft website, in English and more focused on their operating system, but equally interesting.

More about: Development, Technology and Learn about video games.

.