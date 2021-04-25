How do astronauts cut their hair in space, where everything floats? This video shows it

There are many daily actions on Earth that become a real challenge outside the atmosphere, where “there is no force of gravity” and everything floats in the air.

In reality, every body with mass generates a gravitational field, but the further it moves away from the Earth, the less attraction it has towards it. Therefore, the experts clarify that “Outside the atmosphere there is gravity. Contrary to what we think about astronauts in ‘zero gravity’, actually they are in free fall and therefore seem to float ”.

Wearing helmets is no excuse for hair vanity. Some astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) presented a video where they show how they solve something as everyday and necessary as cutting their hair, both men and women.

To do this, they have to couple the slicer to a Vacuum cleaner that sucks the removed hair, thus preventing it from floating throughout the capsule, which would create a cleaning chaos and pollute the air they breathe, affecting the nose, mouth and even the eyes.

In addition, they must do so in a reduced space, with the help of mirrors, Well, the barber or the hairdresser, as the case may be, cannot move around the “client” with the same ease, to evaluate their results and correct them live, as happens in a commercial salon.