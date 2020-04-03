Given the suspension of classes throughout the country, Infobae assumed the role of disseminating educational content for the boys who remain in quarantine. Videos from the Ticmas educational platform that accompanies students, teachers and institutions with content and learning tools, accessible to all schools and quickly implemented, will be used. The publications will be around three main areas of knowledge: humanities, science and mathematics.

On this occasion, we present a biology video. Through an experiment with a banana, it is explained how the DNA is extracted.