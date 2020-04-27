The technology arrived at the dental office to make life easier for dentists and patients. Today, digital dentistry has been changing the way dentists care for their patients. Several areas of Dentistry such as Dental Prosthesis, Implantology and Orthodontics, for example, already work using digital technology, whether at the time of diagnosis, planning or when carrying out treatments.

According to the dental surgeon, Master in Dental Prosthesis, Filipe Parente, “these technologies have made procedures simpler, safer and more effective”.

Among the numerous treatments, this technology can already be used in: Intra-oral scanning, Guided surgery, 3D printing, and DSD (Digital Smile Design), which is conceptual planning software for oral treatment.

Filipe says that “for some time, dental implant surgeries can be planned digitally in specific software and performed using surgical guides made in 3D printing, which allow a final three-dimensional positioning of the implant – better, more accurate and with more predictable results” .

The professional states that it is possible to plan a new smile virtually through DSD – Digital Smile Design. “Scan the patient’s dental arches and send to a prosthesis laboratory that will also design the porcelain restorations digitally in design software, such as the excellent ExoCad, and also perform the stage of making the restorations on high precision milling machines. “.

Among many cases Parente, who is also a professor, highlights a case in which the patient had his treatment completed and suffered a small accident, fracturing one of the porcelain crowns. “As the project was carried out digitally and there was a backup of his restoration file, it was possible to make a new porcelain crown in the prosthesis laboratory, without the need for the patient to repeat all the initial treatment processes and steps, greatly reducing the work, time and cost needed for treatment like this “.

The theoretical principles and concepts remain, however the tools that Digital Dentistry brought came to improve the dentist’s performance and improve the results of the treatments since it reduces the cost in the long run, has greater precision in the procedures in addition to increasing patient satisfaction .

